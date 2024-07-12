While his NFL career might be long over, Ickey Woods’ Geico commercial from 2014 is being used in one of TikTok’s latest trends, “44, that’s me.”

TikTok’s “44, that’s me” trend uses the audio from a Geico commercial that dates back a decade ago.

In the commercial, former NFL player Ickey Woods awaits his turn at the deli to order his cold cuts.

When his number finally gets called, he steps away from his grocery cart and does his iconic ‘Ickey Woods shuffle’ – a dance he would do after scoring a touchdown during his 1988-1991 NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals.

He then yells, “Wooo! 44, that’s me! Wooo! Give me some!” as he slams his belongings on the ground like a football after scoring a touchdown.

While the commercial was from 2014, TikTokers are just now using the audio for the viral trend, “44, that’s me.”

To do the trend, users stand in front of the camera in silence. Behind them stands another person who hides until the audio, “Woo! 44, that’s me!” plays in the background.

Users also write a text overlay about their dynamic with the person standing behind them.

TikToker Big Sam posted his viral take on the trend where he wrote, “You’re 7’3”, your dad must be tall.”

In his video, he stood on his front steps. Behind him was his dad who he towered over height-wise. When the audio played, Big Sam’s dad playfully danced around him.

Anna Vogt also shared her rendition of the “44, that’s me” TikTok trend. “You’ll probably end up with someone the same height as you,” she wrote on her video.

While she stood in front of the camera smirking, her boyfriend stood very far behind her and popped out when the audio played.

“Please look at how far he had to stand,” she added, as her boyfriend was nearly two feet taller than her.

In some videos, TikTokers do the viral trend by themselves. User ‘nicki.boi’ posted his take and created what viewers thought was relatable and funny.

In his video, when the audio called out “number 44,” he wrote, “Her texting me ‘good morning’ after waking up at 1 pm.” As the audio played, “Woo! 44, that’s me,” he wrote, “Me, who’s been up since 8 am waiting for her text.” He then dances in celebration.

Though the “44, that’s me” trend has seen plenty of remakes, it’s not the only viral trend on TikTok.

TikTok’s ‘one million beers’ fad has also taken the platform by storm. The trend sees users asking for “one million beers, please” while using the handsome filter. Though they aren’t exactly ordering that much alcohol, TikTokers have found the trend quite entertaining.