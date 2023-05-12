TikTok’s new trend allows users to express their feelings in code – but what do they mean?

One of the latest trends on TikTok includes using a numbered code system to express how they’re really feeling. But what do the codes mean? Here’s everything we know.

New TikTok trends are constantly making an appearance on the app. It’s also good as a platform to spread new words and sayings across the globe.

If you mix these two together, you get TikTok’s newest trend: using secret numbered codes to express their thoughts and feelings.

It’s not uncommon to scroll through your FYP only to find a random video with a numbered code being the only thing written on them. The current most popular code is 5391, but what do these codes actually mean?

What does 5391 mean on TikTok?

If you see someone write 5391 on TikTok, they are saying: “So we’re strangers again?”

This means that the user in question has fallen out or grown apart from somebody they used to be close to and is talking about their sadness on the platform.

What are other codes used on TikTok?

0079 – This hurts

143 – I love you

0763 – You promised

823 – Thinking of you

1023 – It’s over

1078 – I miss the old us

1092 – I need to talk to you

1234 – I’m dreaming of you

1444 – I hate this life

1502 – Happy you exist

2091 – Late night call?

4206 – I have feelings for you

5102 – Still into you, love

5291 – I’ll risk my life for you

5391 – So we’re strangers again?

5900 – I feel sick

6302 – I’m starting to like you

6690 – I want to cry

6731 – I’m losing it again

7000 – I just want attention

7475 – You’re perfect

7537 – I know you don’t like me

9100 – Sorry I hurt you

