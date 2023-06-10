What does /pos mean on TikTok?

If you’ve spent any time on TikTok or Twitter, you may have seen people adding the term ‘/pos’ to the end of their comments. Here’s everything to know about what it means.

Social media platforms such as TikTok constantly evolve, adopting new languages and trends which become widely used among its users. The short-form video app is particularly renowned for having dozens of slang terms and abbreviations.

One popular term you might come across on TikTok is ‘/pos,’ a phrase that can cause confusion if you’re not up to date with the platform’s latest lexicon.

It usually appears at the end of a comment or a direct message, and has been used across a variety of different online communities. Here’s everything you need to know about what it means.

What does /pos mean?

‘/pos’ means ‘positive’ or ‘positive connotation.’ It’s a tone indicator that is put at the end of posts on the internet to clarify the intent or the intonation of the message.

The term is often used to preface or conclude statements that have a positive connotation. Its usage serves to set a tone of positivity, letting users know that their statement is meant to be taken positively.

For example, someone might comment “Your dance moves are amazing /pos,” under a content creator’s video. This would indicate that the praise for their dance skills is genuine and intended positively.

There are many other tone indicators online, which include:

/s — sarcasm

— sarcasm /srs — serious

— serious /neg — negative

— negative /g — genuine

— genuine /j — joke

— joke /lh — lighthearted

— lighthearted /nm — not mad

The terms listed above are just some of the most common tone indicators that you might find on various different social media platforms, but that is by no means all of them.

If there are any other terms or phrases that are confusing you on TikTok, you can check out our guide here to learn all about the most popular terms and acronyms on the app.