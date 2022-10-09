TikTokers put spin on viral Butter Board trend with ‘Peanut Butter Boards’

Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at [email protected]

The viral Butter Board trend has been sweeping TikTok, but some users are putting a new twist on the recipe with the ‘Peanut Butter Board.’

TikTok is home to a huge number of creators, and many of them love making content about food, whether that’s tutorials for their favorite recipes, or tips and tricks to make cooking easier.

One recipe that has been dominating the platform in recent weeks is the ‘Butter Board.’ The recipe was popularized on TikTok by justine_snacks, but she credits the now-viral recipe to Josh McFadden, saying she wants to make it the “the next charcuterie board.”

As the name suggests, the dish involved covering a board or dish in a thick layer of softened butter, before adding a selection of different toppings like vegetables, herbs, spices, and more. You then use bread to scoop up the butter to eat it.

Now, many users on the app have been switching up the original Butter Board idea, by instead using peanut butter as the base instead of regular butter to make a Peanut Butter Board.

The concept is very similar to the original recipe, except for the Peanut Butter Board, people generally are using sweeter ingredients to put on top.

People have been topping the layer of peanut butter with anything from nuts and fruit, to chocolate and candy.

Although you can use bread to scoop up the peanut butter just like the other recipe, users have been getting creative with other options, including green apple, crackers, banana chips, bagel chips, and more.

TikTokers have been garnering thousands and likes of views for their takes on this viral Peanut Butter Board trend, as the original Butter Board trend continues to pop up on For You Pages across the world.