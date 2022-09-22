What is the Butter Board recipe taking over TikTok?

TikTok users are loving the viral ‘butter board’ trend, with everyone putting their own spin on the recipe — here’s everything to know about what it is, and how to make it.

There are many thriving communities on TikTok, one of which is the food community, with creators posting their favorite food and drink recipes, cooking hacks, and more, garnering millions of views and likes across the platform.

One of the latest recipes to sweep the platform is called the ‘butter board.’ It appears to have first been popularized on TikTok by user justine_snacks, but she credits the recipe to Josh McFadden.

In her video, she says she wants to make the butter board “the next charcuterie board,” and shows viewers the process of spreading softened butter across a wooden board and adding a series of different toppings including lemon zest, herbs, and honey. She then uses bread to scoop up the butter and ingredients to eat.

Justine’s video went super viral on the app, and at the time of writing has over one million likes and eight million views.

Many were inspired by the interesting recipe and created their own versions of the butter board using an array of different ingredients.

The dish is intended to be shared among a group of people, though some commenters said they would rather have their own smaller individual boards.

Fortunately, this recipe is easy to customize however you want. To make your own, simply choose a tray or dish, cover it in a thick layer of butter, and a selection of toppings that you would enjoy. You can experiment with different types of butter and bread, and can of course make smaller portion sizes if you don’t plan on sharing with a larger group.

Although not everyone loves the sound of this recipe, there have been a number of TikTokers who have said they love the simple dish.