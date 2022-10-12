TikToker’s mom furious as daughter accidentally shares her OnlyFans photo on Facebook

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

A TikToker’s mom was left fuming after seeing an OnlyFans photo her daughter accidentally posted on Facebook.

Content creator Morag went viral on TikTok after she recorded and shared her mom’s reaction to her raunchy photo, which was intended for OnlyFans.

The 32-year-old posted the photo on Facebook by mistake, and it was quickly seen by her family and friends. After it appeared on her mom’s feed, a foul-mouthed rant from her unimpressed parent followed shortly.

“How long have you been doing this f**king topless thing,” she asked her daughter, who initially acted clueless. “You know what I mean, I’m not stupid” her mom said in the recorded conversation.

The TikToker then giggled, as her mom cursed her out and questioned her actions. Morag also tried to say she was not topless, because her hand is over her chest, to which her mom hilariously responded, “until they pay ya to take your f***ing hand off”.

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load below.

Morag, who’s previously appeared on the reality shows ‘Married At First Sight’ and ‘Take Me Out,’ then explained to her that she’s been using OnlyFans for “a month or two.”

Her mom, who appeared to have had no idea previously, was left unimpressed as she continued ranting off-camera.

The TikTok video quickly went viral with over 275,000 views, as users were left in hysterics over Morag’s mom’s reaction to her racy photo.

“Mum calm down, I’m paying your rent,” one user joked. “Show her your [bank] statement she will end up doing it too,” another quipped.

“Mum is your best friend after this she’ll be like ‘So, when we going luxury shopping'” a third wrote.

“‘Until they pay you to take your effing hand off’ she’s more pissed off with them,” someone else added with a laughing face emoji.