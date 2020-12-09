 TikTokers Lauren Godwin & Sebastian Bails explain sudden breakup - Dexerto
TikTokers Lauren Godwin & Sebastian Bails explain sudden breakup

Published: 9/Dec/2020 13:28

by Alice Hearing
TikTok stars Lauren Godwin Sebastian Bails break up
YouTube: Lauren Godwin

TikTok couple Lauren Godwin and Sebastian Bails have officially broken up, both explaining why in two separate YouTube videos on Tuesday, December 8.

Lauren and Sebastian were together for 3 years and frequently collaborated in videos together, with Lauren racking up a huge 20 million TikTok and Sebastian with 12 million followers.

The pair have become known for their comedy skits and playing pranks on each other or their viewers, and not without controversy, not least including the fake proposals, cheating scandals, and more to prank his girlfriend.

Sebastian recently came under fire for convincing his girlfriend that he was going into the U.S. Military. He faced a barrage of criticism from people claiming the practical joke was disrespectful to members of the armed forces and their families.

Lauren Godwin and Sebastian Bails TikTok break up
Instagram: Lauren Godwin
Sebastian and Lauren dated for three years

It would be fitting for the pair to try to convince the internet they’d broken up as another prank, but it seems as though this time it’s for real. Both Lauren and Sebastian uploaded separate videos to their YouTube channels giving details on why they’re no longer together.

While trying to hold back tears, Lauren explained that over the course of their relationship, she and Sebastian saw each other almost every day once she had moved from her hometown in Texas to Los Angeles. But in the last few months, they had started having more and more arguments, eventually resulting in a very big argument around Halloween.

Lauren then went to visit her family back in Texas and the couple didn’t speak for a while until eventually meeting back up and realizing that they had “grown to be very different people” and were no longer suited to each other. Lauren said, “We felt like we were walking on eggshells with each other…we just weren’t getting along anymore.”

Sebastian confirmed that there was no bad blood between them, adding, “I have so much respect for Lauren and seriously she kept me on my feet and she was the best person I think I’ve ever had in my life.”

Lauren also revealed that Sebastian had bought a new house, but it was in a different city which also played a small part in why they decided to call it quits.

Both creators finished by telling their followers that while they might not be making content together anymore, they will continue to be friends with each other.

Valorant music festival announced by Riot Games and Amazon Crown

Published: 9/Dec/2020 10:50

by Lauren Bergin
wwFest Valorant
Riot Games

wwFest

Riot Games have a proud musical legacy in League of Legends but the announcement of wwFest: Valorant, a Valorant-themed musical experience, proves that Riot have big plans for Valorant.

Riot Games’ musical prowess is something that fans have always praised. From League of Legends soundtracks to virtual K-Pop artists who have blossomed into real life superstars like K/DA, Riot Games have done it all.

The success of K/DA has prompted Riot to consider new and different musical avenues in the future. However, this is something that’s currently a pretty complex path to navigate. Yet, despite all odds, Riot Games have partnered with Amazon Crown to bring you a one of a kind music festival: wwFEST: Valorant.

Sounds cool, right? Well, the festival is coming soon and everything you need to know is right here.

Riot Games
Ever wondered what a Valorant supergroup would look like? Maybe we’ll find out.

How does wwFest: Valorant work?

We’ve seen Riot bring K/DA and True Damage to life at the LoL World Championships, but a music festival dedicated to, in Riot’s words, “a merging of physical and virtual worlds” is something we’ve never seen before.

The festival is an “immersive, interactive” experience and will allow viewers to “curate their own personalized festival experience via unique drone feeds that each represent a different VALORANT agent, allowing viewers to explore a recreation of the in-game world of VALORANT, and capturing pre- and post-performance moments through the ‘eyes’ of the agents themselves.”

Each Agent’s perspective is “tailored to reflect their individual attitude, culture, and style,” and when the agent is on the main stage, viewers will see “a variety of expansive, close-up, and alternate angles during the on-stage performances.”

The Agent’s through whose eyes we’ll be watching include Reyna, Raze, Phoenix, Killjoy and Jett, and the festival’s backdrop is a “space inspired by the in-game world of Valorant”.

Riot Games
Reyna is one of the Agents who will feature at the event.

Who will be performing?

The performers are going to be a whole host of international artists, and will include different types of experiences.

The “growing roster of international musicians, artists, and dancers, including: ARMNHMR, Moore Kismet, Ookay, and Whipped Cream” sounds amazing already, and they haven’t announced everyone yet!

When and where can you watch this?

The festival will air live on January 15, 2021 on Amazon’s Twitch channel, Crown. As further details are announced we’ll keep this page updated, so ensure that you keep checking back for any new updates!