5 rising TikTok stars you need to watch

The landscape of TikTok, the world’s fastest-growing app, is changing all the time. In a world where its biggest creator, Charli D’Amelio, has hit 100 million followers, just one million seems like nothing.

But among the Charli D’Amelios, Addison Raes and Bryce Halls of the TikTok universe are some incredible up-and-coming creators who are gaining popularity incredibly quickly. Here are some of the movers and shakers you need to start watching.

Luke Millington Drake



He only started his account in November and has already gained a quarter of a million followers. This actor from London is gaining notoriety for perfectly embodying the aura of British actress Kiera Knightley. In some sketches, he combines this with Hugh Grant, somehow picking up on every one of their mannerisms. Luke also posts parodies of posh London girls using a trio of characters called Tortellini, Mozzarella, and Bruschetta.

Cecilia Blomdahl



Cecilia Blomdahl is a Norwegian creator who lives in a cabin on Svalbard, near the town of Longyearbyen, which at the moment exists in complete darkness throughout the day. Cecilia is documenting her life in the frozen climate with her adorable huskies and sometimes her meetings with polar bears. Despite only having 25 videos so far, she already has nearly half a million followers.

Cult Clare



With only 31 videos, Clare has gained almost half a million followers since September for her blunt, non-nonsense, no-nuance life advice, almost living up to her username.

Chrissychapecka



Have you heard of Bimbotok? If you haven’t you should check out Chrissy immediately as the pioneer of the recently growing trend. With a high pitched voice, pink girly outfits, and long blonde hair, Chrissy provides an insight into the life of a “bimbo” with a girly exterior and a diamond-hard interior with dating advice and tips on living your best life.

Tayscheider



After gaining a million followers in just two months, Tay is among the TikTok drag queens to watch right now. If there are two things TikTokers love, it’s a smooth transition and a makeup transformation and Tay hits the nail on the head with both, dramatically surprising viewers with just how hot he can be with a wig, a dress, and false lashes.

If you want to make sure you’re ahead of the curve with some of the newest and innovative creators on TikTok, make sure you check out these rising stars.