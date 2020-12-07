Logo
Entertainment

5 rising TikTok stars you need to watch

Published: 7/Dec/2020 18:02

by Alice Hearing
Chrissy BimboTok Luke Millington Drake Tay Scheider
TikTok: Chrissychlapecka/ TikTok: Lukemillingtondrake / TikTok: Tayscheider

Share

TikTok

The landscape of TikTok, the world’s fastest-growing app, is changing all the time. In a world where its biggest creator, Charli D’Amelio, has hit 100 million followers, just one million seems like nothing.

But among the Charli D’Amelios, Addison Raes and Bryce Halls of the TikTok universe are some incredible up-and-coming creators who are gaining popularity incredibly quickly. Here are some of the movers and shakers you need to start watching.

Luke Millington Drake

@lukemillingtondrakeAdventure awaits Keira! ##comedy ##comedyvideo ##tiktokcomedy ##comedytiktok ##keiraknightley ##impression ##park ##britishcomedy ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage♬ The Duchess – Rachel Portman


He only started his account in November and has already gained a quarter of a million followers. This actor from London is gaining notoriety for perfectly embodying the aura of British actress Kiera Knightley. In some sketches, he combines this with Hugh Grant, somehow picking up on every one of their mannerisms. Luke also posts parodies of posh London girls using a trio of characters called Tortellini, Mozzarella, and Bruschetta.

Cecilia Blomdahl

@sejsejlijaWe have 2.5 months without daylight!! ##meanwhileinthenordics ##svalbard ##polarnight ##foryou ##fyppage ##norway ##wintertime ##tiktoknorway ##tiktoklife♬ original sound – Cecilia Blomdahl


Cecilia Blomdahl is a Norwegian creator who lives in a cabin on Svalbard, near the town of Longyearbyen, which at the moment exists in complete darkness throughout the day. Cecilia is documenting her life in the frozen climate with her adorable huskies and sometimes her meetings with polar bears. Despite only having 25 videos so far, she already has nearly half a million followers.

Cult Clare

@666cultclare666How i avoid being kidnapped ##fyp♬ Waltz of the Flowers – Strauss & Mozart & Wagner & Brahms & Bach & Classics & Piano & Orchestra & Tchaikowsky & Classical & Various Artists


With only 31 videos, Clare has gained almost half a million followers since September for her blunt, non-nonsense, no-nuance life advice, almost living up to her username.

Chrissychapecka

@chrissychlapeckawho is the gen-z bimbo? here’s ur answer 💖 luv y’all xoxo ##bimbo ##ihatecapitalism ##ily♬ original sound – chrissy


Have you heard of Bimbotok? If you haven’t you should check out Chrissy immediately as the pioneer of the recently growing trend. With a high pitched voice, pink girly outfits, and long blonde hair, Chrissy provides an insight into the life of a “bimbo” with a girly exterior and a diamond-hard interior with dating advice and tips on living your best life.

Tayscheider

@tayscheiderib @pewiyardh♬ Money (amended) – Cardi B


After gaining a million followers in just two months, Tay is among the TikTok drag queens to watch right now. If there are two things TikTokers love, it’s a smooth transition and a makeup transformation and Tay hits the nail on the head with both, dramatically surprising viewers with just how hot he can be with a wig, a dress, and false lashes.

If you want to make sure you’re ahead of the curve with some of the newest and innovative creators on TikTok, make sure you check out these rising stars.

Entertainment

YouTuber Dream’s fans outraged after Addison Rae receives merch

Published: 7/Dec/2020 17:48

by Georgina Smith
Addison Rae next to YouTuber Dream's merch
Instagram: addisonraee

Share

Addison Rae

Some fans of popular YouTuber Dream have been divided after he sent some of his merch over to TikTok star Addison Rae, with her comment section flooded with messages imploring her to “get away from Dream,” and citing her ‘problematic past’ as the cause of their discomfort.

Several smaller creators have experienced an enormous boom in engagement this year. With people like Corpse Husband and Sykkuno becoming fan favorites and accumulating a large and dedicated fan base within a short space of time.

Dream is one such creator. He became known primarily for his Minecraft content, but since joining the Among Us hype he has been competing with creators like Mr Beast, Corpse Husband, and PewDiePie, and as a result has picked up a wave of passionate fans.

YouTuber Dream's logo
YouTube: Dream
Dream has over 13 million subscribers on YouTube.

However, the fanbase was divided when Addison Rae revealed that Dream had sent her a selection of merch featuring his now iconic stick figure logo. This followed a tweet from Addison where she said ‘hey’ to the creators along with Corpse Husband and Quackity.

Some fans quickly grew frustrated, and began flooding Addison Rae’s TikTok comments telling her to “get away from Dream.” Many cited Addison’s alleged problematic past as the reason for their discomfort, calling her “racist” and “homophobic.”

However, other fans highlighted their disappointment in certain parts of the community for the attacks on Addison.

“Listen, I don’t like Addison Rae. Really,” one fan explained. “But sending her hate just because Dream sent her his merch is very unnecessary.”

Addison appeared to be referring to the backlash in a series of tweets on December 7. “Choose forgiveness,” she wrote. “No one is perfect. Give people a chance to learn, grow, and change,” also saying “how come we accept some people’s personal growth but not others?”

In response to screenshots exhibiting some of the comments telling Addison to “get away from Dream,” Dream said on his alt Twitter that the behavior was “embarrassing as hell, no one should do that crap, makes me very uncomfortable.”

There are several sides to this debate, but it’s clear that Addison and Dream themselves are looking to foster a good relationship, and don’t agree with the outpour of criticism.