TikTokers claim they were denied entry to club because of their size

Two TikTokers and plus-size models claimed they were denied entry to a Los Angeles club because of their size.

Ella Halikas and Alexa Jay went viral on TikTok after sharing their experience, saying they were discriminated against by The Highlight Room in Hollywood.

In a video with over 1.4 million views, Alexa explained that she’d been invited to the club for her friend’s birthday, and was waiting in line with about 15 other guests when she ran into Ella.

“The promoter starts letting in the whole group of girls, and right when it gets to me, the bouncer puts the rope in front, looks me up and down, and says, ‘Yeah, not tonight,'” she recalled.

Alexa pointed out that she was a part of the group that he was letting in, but he allegedly looked her up and down a second time and repeated, “Yeah, not tonight.”

“At that point, it was extremely apparent what was going on and that I was being discriminated against because of the size of my body,” she said.

Ella tried approaching the bouncer as well, switching places with Alexa at the front of the line, but they were again denied entry. The TikToker claimed the bouncer looked her up and down before repeating the same phrase, “not tonight,” that he’d used previously.

The models also claimed that another staff member saw the interaction, but refused to intervene on their behalf.

“A security guard was there and did not help,” Ella said. “He was like ‘Oh, that’s not really my thing.'”

“It was so dehumanizing,” Alexa added. “It was like we were being looked through. If you experienced any type of discrimination like this, you know exactly how horrible and disgusting it feels, and we are no longer letting this fly.”

A spokesperson for Tao Group Hospitality told NBC News that the company is “aware of Ella and Alexa’s experience and are actively engaged with them to discuss the incident further.”

“We are always appreciative of feedback on our operations and continue to work on how to improve our guest experience,” the statement read. “Our company does not tolerate discrimination of any kind.”