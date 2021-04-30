TikToker Vinnie Hacker denies Nikita Dragun relationship rumors - Dexerto

TikTok star Vinnie Hacker has denied rumors that he’s dating influencer Nikita Dragun, after she shared some images with him on her Instagram page.

Vinnie Hacker is an 18-year-old influencer who has developed a substantial following of almost 7 million on TikTok. Due to his popularity, fans have become heavily invested in the love life of the young star.

TikToker Faith Ordway was bombarded with hate over past social media comments when she posted a video with Vinnie, claiming that people were “ruining my mental health over a man going through depths trying to make me look like a bad person.”

Advertisement

Fans turned their attention to 25-year-old Nikita Dragun on April 25 when she uploaded a series of photos of her and Vinnie to Instagram, which even caught the attention of singer Demi Lovato.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Ever Tiktok Shaderoom (@tiktokroom)

Some started to speculate that the pair could be dating — but Vinnie was quick to shut these rumors down by responding to a TikTok that said, “Why is he f***ing Nikita? Out of everyone, why?” with “Hell nah tf.”

After his comment was posted to popular tea page ‘tiktokinsiders,’ the influencer further clarified his comments.

“I said it like that because we’re friends, and I’ve had to reiterate myself a million times cus y’all LOVE to assume,” he wrote.

Advertisement

He went on to say: “Didn’t even mean to say it like that tho, it’s the fact that she straight up said I’m F***KING her like bro, what?”

Read More: James Charles sued by former employee

Nikita now appears to have deleted the images from her page, though whether it was a result of the reaction toward it is unclear. Regardless, it seems that Vinnie has no time for this new wave of rumors.

Nikita also recently responded to criticism she and members of the Hype House received following the announcement of a Netflix show for the TikTok group, calling out the “haters.”