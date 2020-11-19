 Vinnie Hacker's girlfriend threatens to leave job over online bullying - Dexerto
Vinnie Hacker’s girlfriend threatens to leave job over online bullying

Published: 19/Nov/2020 12:05

by Alice Hearing
Instagram: Faith Ordway/ Instagram: Vinnie Hacker

TikToker Vinnie Hacker’s girlfriend has threatened to leave her job after fans of the creator spammed her with hate comments.

Hacker is a growing star on the TikTok scene – he has 4.5 million followers on his main TikTok account as well as 1.5 million followers on his Instagram.

Known mostly for his lip-sync videos on TikTok, he has also gained a following by being part of content house Sway Gaming – which is a spin-off from notorious content house the Sway House. Other big names in Sway Gaming include Griffin Johnson, Quinton Griggs, and Kio Cyr.

Fans recently spotted that he was getting close to fellow creator Faith Ordway. Soon after they posted a TikTok together, Faith was bombarded with comments about her and her past social media posts.

Vinnie Hacker TikTok star
Instagram: Vinnie Hacker
Vinnie is part of Sway Gaming alongside Kio Cyr and Quinton Griggs

In a series of tweets, Faith expressed how badly she was affected by the unwanted attention, writing “I’m done with all the hate and people trying to put dirt on my name. I don’t need to prove anything to anyone.

“If you chose to believe it go ahead don’t care anymore, you’re all just ruining my mental health over a man going through depths trying to make me look like a bad person”

But this soon escalated, with Faith threatening to quit her job as a result of the online hate she had received: “I’ll fly home and just quit the job I love, and stop seeing someone who I like since it’s caused issues… I care more about Vinnie and his image than my own, so I’ll dip because you’re bringing him issues”

Vinnie himself expressed his opinion on Twitter, explaining, “I’m removing all my negative/annoying posts. It’s time for change and it’s time to spread positivity. I apologize if I triggered anyone in any way, All I want is for you guys to be happy and enjoy content.”

After several comments from Vinnie’s fans accused Faith of racism, pointing out old tweets and TikToks, she eventually issued an apology. “I’ll apologize anyway. I’m deeply sorry if I offended anyone, take the apology or don’t. I don’t know how to handle 1000 people trying to attack me.”

Meanwhile, it looks as though Vinnie’s fans aren’t conceding, as screenshots of Faith’s comments are still being blasted on TikTok room.

Charli D’Amelio loses 500K TikTok followers over “ungrateful” comments

Published: 19/Nov/2020 12:06

by Georgina Smith
Charli D'Amelio looks to the left at a TikTok logo
YouTube: The D'Amelio Family

TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio has lost 500,000 followers within the space of two days, with people unfollowing on mass after comments about her follower count that many are calling “ungrateful.”

Charli started her TikTok account in 2019, and within the space of a year went from ordinary teenager to global social media star, securing brand deals and collaborations with some huge celebrities.

The 16-year-old is currently miles ahead of other TikTok accounts on the road to 100 million followers, and was set to reach the milestone very soon. However comments that she made about her follower count have caused a setback.

dixie and charli damelio on Instagram
Instagram: dixiedamelio
Charli and Dixie have seen unrivalled success on TikTok.

In a November 16 video with James Charles and her family, Charli said about the impending follower milestone, “I wish I had more time! Imagine if I hit 100 mil a year after hitting a mil.”

James Charles rebutted “was the 95 [million] not enough for you?” with Charli replying “I was just saying like, even numbers,” while sticking out her tongue at the camera with a smile.

Topic starts at 14:57

While the interaction appeared to have simply been a joke, the comments from the young star certainly ruffled some feathers among fans. People called Charli out for being “ungrateful,” and said that “she deserves to be humbled, I can’t stand her.”

This caused an influx of people to unfollow the star, and where she was initially creeping up at a steady pace towards the big 100 million, she’s now found herself heading back in the opposite direction.

Prior to the backlash, Social Blade shows Charli’s highest follower count as being 99.4 million, but at the time of writing it has dropped to 98.96 according to livecounts.io, leaving her at a loss of just over 500,000 followers.

Social Blade chart displaying Charli D'Amelio's follower statistics from

In celebration of her hitting 99 million on November 16, Charli tweeted that “I am so incredibly thankful for every single one of you! You all have changed my life with all of the support and love you give to me!”

While her comments seemed to be just a poorly timed joke, it certainly has frustrated some of her followers, and has proven to be a setback on her road to 100 million.