Vinnie Hacker under fire after claiming he “doesn’t have a type”

TikTok star and Twitch streamer Vinnie Hacker is coming under fire after claiming he “doesn’t have a type” — but his fans think otherwise.

Vinnie Hacker is a hugely popular influencer, boasting over 15 million followers and a staggering 1 billion likes across TikTok, on top of 5 million fans on Instagram.

Vinnie also streams on Twitch, and told us in an interview that gaming is a huge part of his life aside from his status as a top-tier content creator on other platforms.

In fact, Vinnie joined gaming and entertainment org 100 Thieves last year — but it’s safe to say that his good looks and charm are a huge part of his appeal aside from his gaming exploits.

Instagram: vinniehacker Vinnie Hacker is a social media heartthrob – but he’s come under fire for the type of woman he supposedly prefers.

Vinnie’s fanbase has always been curious about his favorite type of girl when it comes to dating… but according to Vinnie, he doesn’t have a type at all.

The TikToker opened up about his preferences in a recent podcast with Fannita Leggett on August 21 after the host jokingly asked him about the topic.

“People always ask me that question, and every time I say I don’t have a type. Like, I don’t. People don’t seem to believe me when I say that, for some reason.”

“Is your type white girls?” Fannita asked.

“No,” Vinnie responded. “I don’t have one.”

(Topic begins at 14:28)

Vinnie Hacker faces backlash for saying he doesn’t have a type

Vinnie’s statement about people not believing him is true, because according to commenters, the influencer is apparently not being totally truthful about what kind of girl he likes.

Fans are pointing out that Vinnie appears to have a preference for blonde women with long hair, and even brought up an old TikTok of his where he joked about it years ago.

“That man is lying, he knows damn well he’s got a type LMAO,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“He loves blondes, but he will never say it so that everyone likes him,” another speculated.

However, others are arguing in defense of the streamer, saying he’s following a variety of different women on social media who may or may not be to his tastes.

Whatever the case may be, Vinnie is sticking to his story — but this wouldn’t be the first time he’s faced these kinds of accusations. Earlier this year, TikTok star Serena sparked quite the debate after claiming that Vinnie unfollowed her because she wasn’t blonde.