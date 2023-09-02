How to watch MrBeast’s Creator League Fortnite tournament: Stream, dates, more

MrBeast and eFuse are teaming up with eight influencers and esports pros for an exclusive Fortnite Tournament called the Creator League. Here’s how to tune in.

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is YouTube’s single most-subscribed independent creator… but outside of his time working on big-budget videos, he’s also a big fan of esports.

Previously, MrBeast made mention of wanting to purchase a team in the LCS, and was even interested in entering the NACL. Now, he’s making a league of his own with several other high-profile influencers.

In partnership with eFuse, MrBeast and several other big creators are entering the competitive gaming scene with a massive Fortnite tournament. Here’s everything we know so far.

Instagram: MrBeast MrBeast is getting into the esports scene with a creator-led initiative called the Creator League.

What is MrBeast’s Creator League?

Creator League is an influencer-led tournament series that will see a slew of popular creators captain individual competitive esports teams across a variety of top titles. These influencers will work with their communities to make big decisions that will influence the fate of their teams.

Who is in MrBeast’s Creator League?

The confirmed influencers taking part in the Creator League are as follows:

How does the Creator League work?

Fans can purchase a community pass for their team of choice, which gives them the opportunity to enter an open qualifier tournament to earn a chance to play in the League alongside their favorite creators.

Passholders will also get the chance to vote on “crucial decisions” that will change the course of the League, such as deliberating on their team’s strategies and who gets drafted. On top of this, passholders will also get the chance to win some exclusive giveaways, merch drops, and even get access to parties, as well as AMA’s with the creators and access to a private Discord server.

Passes cost a total of $19.99 and will allow fans to help their creators assemble their dream team roster on top of all the goodies listed above.

YouTube: IShowSpeed IShowSpeed is just one of several high-profile influencers competing in MrBeast’s Creator League.

The Creator League will boast a year-round lineup of tournaments and events with massive prizes, starting with Season 1.

Season 1 consists of 4 splits, the first of which kicks off from September 8 – October 5. Split 1 will task teams with facing off in 3v3 zero-build Fortnite tournaments in Hardpoint, Capture the Flag, and Oddball modes.

That’s not all; there’s also a $50,000 open qualifier tournament that fans can take part in to earn their spot in the League — with a chance to win a portion of the $200,000 prize pool for Split 1’s main event.

Creator League Season 1 Schedule

The Creator League kicks off on September 8 for a three-day open qualifier tournament that will go until September 10.

On September 13, the creators will go live for an hour-long show, where they’ll draft their teams with the help of fans who’ve purchased community passes.

The League officially launches on September 19 with its first competitive Fortnite event.

Where to watch Creator League

Fans are free to watch the Creator League on the participating creators’ individual Twitch channels, but the League will also be streamed on eFuse’s official Twitch channel.

We’ll keep you updated with more Creator League news right here on Dexerto.