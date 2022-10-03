TikToker under fire for viral “human cattle grate” video

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

TikToker CreationsRoss is under fire after uploading a video where he describes a gap in a parking lot fence as a “human cattle grate” for bigger women.

Over the last few years, Ross amassed over 2.4 million followers on TikTok and 3.3 million subscribers on YouTube with his off-the-wall prank videos.

A few of his recent pranks include moving people’s cars while shopping and asking for 145 tortillas with his order at Chipotle.

Ross became under fire on October 2 after uploading a video describing a gap in a parking lot fence as a “human cattle grate” for women he brings home from the bar.

CreationsRoss under fire for “controversial” TikTok video

In the video, Ross was walking beside two women when he began explaining what he does when bringing someone home from the bar, showing a small gap between two sections of fence in a parking lot that lead to an alley.

The video caption says: “It’s like a human cattle grate.”

“When I go to the bar and I come back with a girl with me, this is the way that I bring her,” he explained. “It’s a great filter to know if I’m too drunk or something…If they can’t get through there that means that I know I’m too drunk and they shouldn’t come home with me.”

(Click here if TikTok doesn’t load)

Shortly after the video was uploaded, fans began reacting to his comments.

One user commented: “I have loved your videos for years, but big girls deserve love too. Not a good look for you Ross.”

Another user replied: “Ohhh Ross. Nooo brooo.”

Not everyone was against his video, however. “I like this controversial Ross usually all your jokes are family friendly I swear,” a viewer replied.

Ross has yet to respond to any of the backlash, but we’ll make sure to update this article if he does.