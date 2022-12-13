TikToker swarmed by SWAT team after letting dog out for a walk

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at michael.gwilliam@dexerto.com or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

A TikToker is going viral after a SWAT team surrounded her after she tried to let her dog out of her apartment so it could use the bathroom.

Don’t you hate it when you take the dog out and SWAT team is right there waiting for you? That’s exactly what happened to TikToker ‘tayylumpp’ in a bizarre early morning encounter.

According to the TikToker, she went to let her dog out to take a pee at 6AM and ended up letting in around 15 armed police officers in tactical gear.

The clip went viral amassing over 7 million views and a follow-up further explaining the situation did even better with nearly 14 million.

TikToker leads SWAT team into apartment in viral video

Speaking to her followers, ‘tayylumpp’ explained how when she went to let her dog out, she saw an officer trying to get into the apartment. After showing her his badge, he said he needed to get to the other side of the building.

After they walked across, the officer said he had to go get something and asked her to hold the door open.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Next thing I know, 20 of these [SWAT team members] come in and they’re walking towards me,” she said.

Before she knew it, she actually ended up leading the SWAT team up the steps to the floor they needed to get to.

“I don’t know why my dumbass decided to go,” she laughed. “I took charge, I don’t know!”

In another follow-up, the TikToker explained that she didn’t want to be put in witness protection and urged the person staying in the room not to “put a hit” on her for letting the police in.

It’s not clear why the SWAT team was needed, but the officers were thankful for the woman’s help and urged her to give them a call if she ever got pulled over.