TikToker sparks debate after filming young child alone in car while mother is shopping

A TikToker sparked a debate after filming a toddler left alone in a car by mother who was shopping inside a convenience store.

Content creator Freddy, who posts under the handle freddyboi90, said he heard the young child in the back of the parked car before seeing them, and decided to wait in the parking lot until their parent arrived.

In a viral video with over 200K views, he shares his shock and disappointment at what he saw, slamming the parent of the toddler sitting alone in the vehicle.

“So I pull up to the store, right. I get out the truck, I hear something…do y’all see what’s in the car?” he says, before panning the camera toward the parked car beside him where a young child in a car seat sits.

“Where is…where is the parent?” he asks. “I’m about to sit here and just wait and see how long this motherf**ker take to come outside. What are y’all possibly getting to leave a child in the car like this? Bro, I can’t believe this sh*t, look! He’s waiting like, the f**k?”

In a follow-up video, Freddy films a woman, presumably the young child’s mother, walking out of the convenience store to her car. “Stupid b*tch,” he says in the clip. “She left him in the car, y’all. Wow. I can’t even believe this sh*t, man.”

Viral TikTok of toddler left alone in car sparks debate

Many TikTok users said they would’ve called the cops on the mother.

“I hate to be in other people business but sir, this is one time I’d get involved. I would’ve called 911, then took pics of the plate & car,” one user wrote. “Police needed to be called probably not the only time she did that,” another commented.

“I’d wait 0.1 second and would be dialing 911. ZERO seconds is too long to leave a child in a car,” someone else said.

Others saw no issue with leaving a young child unattended in a car.

“As long as it ain’t ridiculously hot or cold and the doors are locked I got no issue with it,” one shared.

“Nothing wrong with that. I’m sure the car was locked and the weather was cool,” another added. “Whats crazy is we used to get left in the car all the time as kids. This generation is too dang soft,” a third shared.

The TikToker clarified in the comments that he was waiting outside the store for eight minutes, before the mother returned, although it’s unclear how long the toddler was left alone before Freddy showed up.