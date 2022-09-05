TikToker smashes YouTube 100k plaque goal in two days after PC video goes viral

Tech-focused creator Mattykay has smashed through his YouTube 100k plaque goal in less than two days, after a PC giveaway video went viral on TikTok.

Within TikTok there are a wide variety of communities separated by interests, with Car-Tok, Tech-Tok, and Dance-Tok being among the most popular.

Throughout Tech-Tok, creators share their thoughts and opinions on computers, monitors, keyboards, headsets, and other peripherals, sometimes giving away products.

Mattykay is the latest TikToker to host a giveaway, and this time it’s an entire computer. The video quickly went viral, helping Matty earn a coveted YouTube award in the process.

TikToker earns100k YouTube silver play button in less than two days

On Saturday, September 3, Mattykay posted a video explaining that he was giving away a $1,600 gaming PC.

To enter, all viewers had to do is go to his YouTube channel and subscribe before returning to the video to comment that it was done.

Unsurprisingly, the video went viral with nearly a million views, at the time of writing.

While many people may not be surprised to see the video gain traction, what he managed to accomplish with this giveaway is nearly every YouTuber’s dream.

In less than two days, Mattykay managed to earn his YouTube silver play button as he gained over 100,000 subscribers in the timeframe.

According to Socialblade, over 30,000 fans subscribed to his channel on September 3, with another 70,000 subscribing on September 4.

Socialblade: Mattykay

Matty is sitting at 110,000 subscribers on the platform at the time of writing, with it going higher the longer his giveaway is active.

Some users are concerned that the majority of his subscribers will be inactive after he chooses a winner, but we’ll have to wait to see what happens when that time comes.