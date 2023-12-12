TikToker goes viral after hiding Mike Wazowski shrine in library

TikTok fans have been left in a state of shock after a new video of one man’s Mike Wazowki library shrine prank goes viral on the platform.

Often on TikTok, users will share videos of them pranking their friends and even strangers. These types of videos garnering major views and often going viral on the platform.

For content creator Sunday Nobody Art, the chance to create his own Library prank was one he just could not pass up. However, the final product will leave viewers as baffled as they are impressed.

The TikToker goes in depth explaining how he had a “secret hidden shrine” for Mike Wazowksi inside a section of the Library.

For those who may not be familiar, Mike Wazowksi is one of the main characters from the beloved Pixar films Monsters Inc. and Monsters University. Over the years, the character has garnered a following and is the product of many internet memes and jokes.

First, he explained how he created and printed out fake book covers with the characters’ faces on them. Lining the outside of the shrine enclosure with these books.

For those who were aware enough to notice, they were then able to open up the lid and find the shrine inside. A Mike Wazowksi figure standing proud while little green human-looking figures bowed down to him.

The video includes the reactions of those who stumbled across the shrine, all of whom have shocked faces and big smiles as their eyes find the Mike Wazowksi homage.

The TikTok, which has been viewed over 450,000 times, is filled with comments from fellow users expressing their joy at the creation.

One user commented “this is amazing” while someone else added that they had been “taken on a journey” through watching the three-minute long video.

For all the latest entertainment news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto's full coverage here.