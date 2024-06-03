TikToker hits out at “immature” Live viewers after receiving unpaid delivery orders in prank

TikToker Parker ‘Stangry’ Jones has hit out at “immature” viewers after receiving several unpaid delivery orders as a prank.

One of the most popular sections of TikTok features thousands of creators sharing their love for cars, and Stangry is among the most popular with over a million followers across all of his accounts.

Stangry, alongside fellow creator Velocity5.0, were on TikTok Live on June 2, 2024, when the broadcast abruptly ended after a delivery driver surprised them with a food delivery at the shop where they were assembling Jones’ new Corvette.

Apparently, the delivery was ordered as a prank by one of the TikToker’s viewers – prompting Stangry to quickly lash out at them.

“Stop being immature. It’s screwing us over and the door dashers over,” he said in the clip. “We have been on live building the z06 because everyone wanted to watch it. But, there are people who ruin it for everybody. We had like 3,000 people in here watching.” Parker said.

“People are sending food to the stop, unpaid for, massive orders, and it is screwing these delivery drivers over. That was a $75 pizza order. The driver has to pay for that out of their own pocket, and then they bring it here unpaid for and we just have to turn them away.”

He continued: “It sucks. It screws every party over and it’s not funny at all. All of the places in the area have agreed to give us the information of who ordered this food, and last time we sent the bill directly to that 16-year-old boy. Stop, please. It’s immature and it’s screwing everybody over.”

It’s not uncommon for restaurants to deliver food and take cash as a payment as it arrives, and DoorDash even has a cash-on-delivery option that requires dashers to pay for the order upfront. It’s a great accessibility option for many, as not everyone likes to use digital payment options. Luckily, DoorDash does offer remedies for drivers who have to deal with cash on delivery orders.

This is far from the first DoorDash order gone wrong to go viral on TikTok. On May 27, 2024, a customer shocked viewers by sharing a clip of someone stealing their Little Caesars pizza order.