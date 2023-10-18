TikToker shares Taco Bell, Chick-Fil-A & other fast food dupes you can find at the store

A TikToker revealed that some of the most sought-after fast food items can be found in Walmart for a much cheaper price.

This one is for all the fast food fans who crave their favorite sauces and items from restaurants like Taco Bell, Chick-fil-A, Burger King, and more.

According to one TikToker, stores like Walmart sell product dupes that are similar to those that one would get while eating out.

In fact, the TikToker even shared multiple videos that listed the selected items. Viewers have since reacted with excitement to be able to enjoy their eatery cravings for cheaper prices.

TikTok: morganchompz TikToker uploaded multiple videos of popular restaurant items that Walmart sells for a lesser price and are just as tasty.

TikTokers agree that Walmart’s Great Value brand “tastes better”

TikTok user Morgan is known for her helpful food reviews, as she has over 100K followers on the platform.

In one of her recent videos, Morgan shared Walmart food dupes that are originally from restaurants. She started off by showing viewers the Walmart Great Value brand chicken dipping sauce, which is a replica of Chick-fil-A’s signature sauce. She then noted that the entire bottle was being sold for just about $2.

Next was a Burger King Hershey pie duplicate. The brand to get at Walmart is Edwards, and it comes with two slices of chocolate crème pie for under $4.

She then moved on to the next item, saying, “Now who doesn’t like the Texas Roadhouse iconic cinnamon honey butter?” Headed towards the refrigerated section, Morgan picked up a container of spreadable honey butter similar to the one served with rolls at Texas Roadhouse.

Another item she shared was Taco Bell’s rolled chicken tacos, as the brand Delimex sells a box of 18 chicken taquitos for under $6.

To end the video, Morgan revealed another Burger King dupe. For under $6, you can get a bag of Great Value frozen chicken fries instead of paying the same price for one serving while at the restaurant.

Those who saw Morgan’s TikTok video excitedly took to the comments saying, “I go to Burger King just for the pie! You just blew my mind!”

As well as, “Oh my God, I have to try the cinnamon honey butter.”

Others were quick to share their likeness to Walmart’s food brand, saying, “I’ve always told people Great Value tastes better than the name brand.”

Some viewers even asked for more product dupes, to which Morgan replied by sharing a follow-up video of additional products like Great Value iced pumpkin loaf, which tastes similar to what is sold at Starbucks, as well as a Great Value garlic parmesan wing sauce which is made to mimic Buffalo Wild Wings.

Though Morgan hasn’t shared her overall favorite restaurant dupe, it’s clear that there are plenty of cheaper options hidden in stores like Walmart that taste just like what you’d get at the eatery itself.