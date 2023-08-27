TikToker’s video on how much she makes in tips backfires: “I’m now tipping less”
A TikToker revealed how much she made while working a three-hour shift at Texas Roadhouse, shocking viewers and leaving many claiming they’ll be tipping less.
Tipping etiquette is a hot discussion that often pops up on TikTok. It may be optional in name, yet tipping makes up a large part of service workers’ salaries in America.
Leaving without doing so is bound to result in some disgruntled waitstaff. While a 15-20% tip is considered standard, anything under 20% is often seen as a “bad tip.”
Now, however, many users of the platform believe they may have been tipping too much after a Texas Roadhouse server shared how much she made in tips working a three-hour shift.
TikToker Amanda, who goes by ‘amanda4xx’ on the platform, posted a video showing she made $150.14 in tips alone. Added to her hourly, this came to an impressive $59 an hour.
Viewers were left in disbelief, with many deciding to tip less as a result. One wrote, “Damn I’ve been tipping 20-25% tip based on my service now I’m gonna do 15-18% now [sic].”
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
Another commenter was also bitter over the amount, especially compared to their own earnings; “Meanwhile, people like me doing construction making $30. Yeah, this checks out. you’ve convinced me to tip less.”
Unbothered by the backlash, Amanda posted a follow-up video in which she continued to surprise viewers. This time, she made $164.94 in tips over the course of a four-hour shift, averaging $50 an hour. She also revealed her hourly pay was $36.
However, it seems Amanda’s experience isn’t universal. One commenter wrote, “When I worked at Texas Roadhouse we had to tip share and the base pay for a server was like $2.13.”
Another agreed, replying, “Same! I made like $4 an hour. And then all tips went in a hat and [split] at the end of shift for the whole crew.”
Considering that the average hourly pay for a server in the US is $7.45, you might just want to reconsider lowering your tip. Check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.