TikToker’s video on how much she makes in tips backfires: “I’m now tipping less”

A TikToker revealed how much she made while working a three-hour shift at Texas Roadhouse, shocking viewers and leaving many claiming they’ll be tipping less.

Tipping etiquette is a hot discussion that often pops up on TikTok. It may be optional in name, yet tipping makes up a large part of service workers’ salaries in America.

Leaving without doing so is bound to result in some disgruntled waitstaff. While a 15-20% tip is considered standard, anything under 20% is often seen as a “bad tip.”

Article continues after ad

Now, however, many users of the platform believe they may have been tipping too much after a Texas Roadhouse server shared how much she made in tips working a three-hour shift.

Article continues after ad

TikToker Amanda, who goes by ‘amanda4xx’ on the platform, posted a video showing she made $150.14 in tips alone. Added to her hourly, this came to an impressive $59 an hour.

Viewers were left in disbelief, with many deciding to tip less as a result. One wrote, “Damn I’ve been tipping 20-25% tip based on my service now I’m gonna do 15-18% now [sic].”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Another commenter was also bitter over the amount, especially compared to their own earnings; “Meanwhile, people like me doing construction making $30. Yeah, this checks out. you’ve convinced me to tip less.”

Unbothered by the backlash, Amanda posted a follow-up video in which she continued to surprise viewers. This time, she made $164.94 in tips over the course of a four-hour shift, averaging $50 an hour. She also revealed her hourly pay was $36.

Article continues after ad

However, it seems Amanda’s experience isn’t universal. One commenter wrote, “When I worked at Texas Roadhouse we had to tip share and the base pay for a server was like $2.13.”

Article continues after ad

Another agreed, replying, “Same! I made like $4 an hour. And then all tips went in a hat and [split] at the end of shift for the whole crew.”

Considering that the average hourly pay for a server in the US is $7.45, you might just want to reconsider lowering your tip. Check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.