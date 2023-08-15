“Pay it forward” line backfires over Taco Bell customer’s $60 order

A Taco Bell customer’s $60 order ended in a heated confrontation after it caused a “Pay it forward” line to backfire.

For quite some time now, the idea of “paying it forward” has been surrounded by mixed opinions. A popular way of doing it is to pay for the car behind you, which in turn leads to that car paying for the one behind them.

But what happens when the order behind you is significantly more than yours was? TikToker Meredith Donovan found this out the hard way.

In a recent video, she revealed that a customer in front of her got out of the car to confront Meredith after learning her Taco Bell order was $60.

Woman left scared after pay it forward line backfires

Uploaded on August 9, 2023, Meredith Donovan shared the harrowing story about her recent interaction.

“So I just got screamed at at the taco bell drive through. Basically, I pulled up and placed my order which was like $60 worth of food. So I place my order and the car in front of me pulls up to the pay window,” she explained.

“I’m on my phone, and I just hear a car door slam and I look up and this lady has gotten out of her car and is screaming at me. I couldn’t figure out what she was saying at first, so I rolled up my windows and locked the door because I was scared.

“I could hear what she was saying eventually, and I heard ‘scam.’ She stopped screaming and explained the situation.”

The situation being, of course, that the car in front of her had paid for her meal so she was going to pay for the one behind her.

Many people took to the comments to share their thoughts about the situation as well.

“Obviously not everyone set up for pay it forward. bad idea,” one user replied.

Another replied: “That’s the chance u take when u do [a pay it forward line].”

