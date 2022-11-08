TikToker goes viral crashing car at Burger King seconds after cursing at worker

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

A TikToker went viral after getting into a car crash at a Burger King drive-thru line, just seconds after cursing at an employee.

The TikToker in question, Mason Daniels (itzmasondaniels), posted a video of himself reversing into a car in a drive-thru moments after telling a worker “f**k you.”

In the clip, which has amassed over 4.5 million views, Mason is seen sitting in the driver’s seat of his vehicle in the drive-thru, asking: “Y’all got them brownie batter milkshakes?”

The Burger King worker responded: “Ah no, we got an Oreo.”

“Ew, no. F**k you,” the TikToker told the worker, as he laughed while putting his car into reverse to get out of the drive-thru line.

He continued to laugh as a car honked behind him, until a loud crash is heard, and the woman recording Mason let out a gasp. The clip cut out right after he yelled “F**k!”

In a follow-up video, Mason claimed there was “not a scratch” on his vehicle following the crash. He also shared another video saying there was “no damage to the other car,” and that the other driver was “fine.”

TikTok users in the comment section didn’t believe that his car was undamaged.

“That’s gotta be a lie that did not sound like there was no damage,” one wrote. “You could hear the crunch of the fenders in the original vid,” another shared.

“Refuse to believe there was 0 damage,” a third commented.

Others slammed Mason for how he spoke to the Burger King worker, calling the crash “instant karma.”

“When you think you did something & karma is right there waiting for you,” one said. “Instant karma for treating the employee like that,” another wrote.

The TikToker addressed the backlash in his follow-up video.

“I’m a server myself, I would never be rude to service workers,” he said. “The person in the drive-thru window was, in fact, my family member, so it was a joke on them, and I accidentally threw it into reverse, and then that happened.”