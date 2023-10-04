Walmart customer doesn’t understand why cashiers were working in the self-checkout line

A Walmart customer took to TikTok to share how displeased they were with the store having cashiers in the self-checkout line.

Self-checkout in stores is one of the small perks of needing to get in and out of the store quickly. Whether you have a cart full of groceries or a few items, dodging the lines and doing it yourself is sometimes the fastest option.

Though it’s uncommon for cashiers to work the self-checkout line, one Walmart customer recently took to TikTok to show just the opposite.

In her viral video, the customer was fed up with the new Walmart regulations, causing TikTokers to share their similar opinions.

Unsplash: caique morais TikTokers agreed that Walmart could use more cashiers at the registers rather than the self-checkout line.

TikTokers agree that cashiers shouldn’t work in the self-checkout line

When the Walmart customer who goes by the name of “miraclehandz” uploaded her explainer video to TikTok, she captioned it saying, “Like what is the point of self-checkout if I can’t scan one take on, just kidding.”

Though she may have anticipated stealing from her cart full of groceries like ramen noodles, bottled water, and juice, she was unable to do so, as a cashier scanned every single item.

Despite the self-checkout line usually consisting of customers scanning their own items and placing them in bags, ‘miraclehandz’ had no other option than to wait until her cashier was done.

After TikTok saw her video, they took to her comments section to agree that having cashiers in the self-checkout line was bogus, saying, “Does this not defeat the purpose of self-checkout?“

Others shared their similar experiences in various stores, saying, “Our Walmart in San Diego, CA started that and I hate it!! It makes me nervous having someone just standing there staring at me” As well as, “My Costco does this! It drives me mad.”

Some viewers even joked about not being able to steal with cashiers right by their sides, saying, “They wanted us to be our own cashiers but not get the discount.”

Another also poked fun at stores not having cashiers at the register in the first place, saying, “They do literally everything but put cashiers at the actual registers…”

Though ‘miraclehandz’ was displeased with her recent Walmart experience, it’s unknown if she’s chosen to not go back to the store after cashiers took over the self-checkout line. For a similar story where a Walmart customer walked out of the store without paying for their TV, check here.