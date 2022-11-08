TikToker says upstairs neighbor almost shot him after “accidentally” firing gun

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

A TikToker has gone viral after uploading a video claiming that his upstairs neighbor almost shot up after they “accidentally” fired a gun into his apartment.

No matter what floor you live on in an apartment building, there’s always a chance of your neighbor doing something that directly impacts your living area.

TikToker FyreOG found this out in a horrifying way, as he shared in a now-viral video claiming that his upstairs neighbor almost shot him after “accidentally” firing their gun into his apartment.

Within the day after uploading, Fyre’s video as well as his follow-ups have been viewed nearly 10 million times in total.

TikToker says neighbor almost shot him after “accidentally” firing gun

At the beginning of the video, Fyre is walking toward his computer setup when he transitions to a hole in the ceiling and what appears to be a used bullet laying on the carpet.

“Oh my f**king god, I almost just died. They just accidentally shot their gun and I was sitting right here,” he said.

Nearly 9,000 users took to the comments to share their thoughts on the situation.

“No joke, my friend’s brother died like this in an apartment complex. Call the cops,” one user replied.

Another user said: “call the cops. get a report and then call the landlord, either they kick them out or let u out of ur lease with a letter of recommendation.”

In a second video, FyreOG showed the police outside of his apartment building. He also left a comment revealing that all three of his neighbors were hit with three firearms charges that may lead to jail time.

In a third video, Fyre revealed that his neighbors were evicted immediately and he will be moving out of his apartment.

That’s all the TikToker has shared with us so far, so it’s unknown whether or not he will be getting a lawyer or anything like that at the time of writing.