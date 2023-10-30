TikToker slammed for ‘exploiting the poor’ after business is reviewed bombed by their fans

Kindness TikToker Joshlilj is being slammed by fellow creator Scumbag Dad after one of Josh’s videos led to a business getting review bombed by fans.

During one of Joshlilj’s videos, he approached a local business and asked for 30 hotdogs without calling in advance. The owner explained that he couldn’t fulfill the order but agreed to do 20 hotdogs instead.

Many users didn’t like the businessman’s brash reaction to the act of kindness and took to Google to leave bad reviews on the guy’s hot dog shop.

TikToker Scumbag Dad has slammed Josh in a video, saying his content is “exploitation of the poor” and revealing that he spoke with the owner of the affected restaurant.

Scumbag Dad calls out Joshlilj in viral video

Shared on October 28, 2023, the TikToker called out Josh for how he edited the video to make the guy look bad.

“This video’s horrible and not for the reasons you might think. This influencer decides to make this guy look like a huge a*shole just because he doesn’t want to participate in his little game,” Scumbag Dad said.

“Most people do not want to be filmed for your TikTok’s whether you pay them or not. Josh offered him a tip at the end, and he rejected it. Josh tried to make him pick a follower to get $100 and he rejected it because he was busy.

“Josh edited this video to make him look like an a*shole and then shouted out his business. Thanks to this shoutout people are review bombing him. Josh knew he’d get more clicks by making him look like an a*shole and now look, his business is being hurt because of it.”

The TikToker then says that he spoke with the business owner personally, and was told that Josh didn’t let him know what he was doing. He said: “You just turned on the camera and let it rip.”

Scumbag Dad went on to say that Josh’s entire platform is “exploitation of the poor” and claims that Josh was once under a different username and caused a fight at a convenience store.

“People who have no talent, can’t write, act, sing, and don’t look good outsource their content to other people and the poor are readily available,” Scumbag Dad explained.

