TikToker mortified after son’s name is spelled wrong on new tattoo

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

A TikToker was left mortified after realizing that her son’s name was spelled wrong on her new tattoo, calling it the “worst case scenario.”

Content creator Arryn, who posts under the handle arryn.mj, was left shocked when she took the bandage off her upper arm and realized her tattoo artist had made a huge mistake.

The enraged mother took to TikTok to share that her tattoo artist had misspelled her son’s name Michael as Micheal, and she didn’t notice the spelling mistake until she got home.

In her video, which has over 166,000 views, the TikToker asked her followers what the “worst case scenario” would be when getting a name tattooed, as she claimed: “It’s not breaking up.”

“It’s spelling it wrong,” she said. “Now, imagine you’re gonna go get your children’s names tattooed on you. You don’t realize after looking at all the stencils to pick the right size that it is spelled wrong.”

She continued: “They place the stencil. You still don’t f**king see it. They tattoo the f**king thing on you. You still don’t see it. It’s not until you take the bandage off and you go to take pictures of it that you see that your son’s name is spelt wrong for an eternity!”

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load below.

TikTok reacts to mom’s tattoo disaster

TikTok users seemed to find the incident hilarious as they took to the comments to mock the mishap.

“I noticed it when you started talking. I was like ‘that’s a weird way to spell Michael,” one user wrote.

“Easy fix. Change his name,” another quipped.

“I’d do a cover-up and then redo his name lol,” a third said.

Others revealed their own similar tattoo fails.

“I have my sons name spelt wrong on my foot, worst thing is … I wrote it out for them,” one user revealed, while another said, “My son’s date is wrong and I didn’t realize it till after the tattoo was done.”