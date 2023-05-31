TikToker Mizzy apologises for pranks as the Tate brothers want him to “lead a better life”

TikTok star Mizzy, who rose to infamy after a series of his controversial pranks went viral, has apologised for his actions after discussing his future with Tristan and Andrew Tate.

The TikTok prankster was arrested and charged several times after pranks which involved entering people’s homes, stealing dogs and taking over trains.

When he appeared on Piers Morgan’s show for an interview, he showed little remorse for his actions, and said he was going to use the attention to start streaming on Twitch.

However, it now looks like Mizzy is trying to turn over a new leaf, because his latest post on Twitter is a long apology about some of the pranks and videos he’s done.

TikToker Mizzy says the Tate brothers reached out to him after arrest.

In his apology, Mizzy stated that he now plans on “trying to do right” for the young people who watch his videos, and that the Tate brothers reached out to him after the charges against him.

He said: “I don’t really have regrets in my life, I live life in the moment, but that video should have never been posted, or even done in the first place.

“I basically gained clout from a stupid thing. Now that I have this platform and all these eyes on me, I’m trying to do right.”

However, he made a distinction between his real self, Bacari, and the persona Mizzy, who are “two different people” in his eyes. He promised that: “Mizzy is still going to be effect in some way, shape or form.”

“I’ve been talking with the Tate brothers, Tristan reached out to me, and he wants to help me lead a better life and be an advocate for better things.

“I can be the hero or the villain. Right now, I’m the villain.”

Time will tell if Mizzy makes good on his promises, but this seems like a genuine new leaf. Here’s hoping it pans out well.