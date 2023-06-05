TikTok star Mizzy left speechless after radio host threatens to drag him around by his hair

Mizzy decided to leave the radio show on TalkTV after the host screamed at him.

TikToker Mizzy, who rose to fame after a series of his controversial pranks went viral on TikTok and Twitter, decided to leave a radio show mid-broadcast after the host started screaming and threatening him on air.

Bacari, who goes by “Mizzy” online, appeared on TalkTV, a British radio platform, to discuss social media and his recent rise to fame. He read a statement about why he had done the pranks, the media’s role in making him famous, and racism in the industry.

However, he probably wasn’t expecting one of the hosts, Andre Walker, to start shouting threats across the table at him, which prompted Mizzy to leave the show.

Mizzy walks out on radio show after host screams at him

Mizzy had finished reading a statement he’d prepared for the show when Andrew Walker lashed out at him for glaring at one of the other guests “in a threatening fashion”.

“You can do that to me, but you can’t do that to another guest. Do that again, and I will personally remove you. I’m not taking the mick. You glared at her in a threatening fashion!

“You do that, I’ll drag you out by the hair, and you can be as hard as you pretend you are. You apologize to her right now, or you’re leaving.

Mizzy responded to the outburst by turning to the other guest and saying “you know I respect you, but I’m done here.”

He then stood up and left the show, but that didn’t stop Andre from continuing to shout after him.

“Good riddance to bad rubbish. Threatening guests does not happen on my show under any circumstances. We should never had him on the show. I think the guy’s a complete and total fool.”

In the clip, Andre then starts throwing paper after Mizzy, while shouting “Get rid of him!” and asking for security to throw him out.

