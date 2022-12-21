TikToker Mikaela Testa hasn’t left her house in a week after being ‘fat-shamed’ by Kerri Gribble

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at kawter.abed@dexerto.com

TikToker and OnlyFans model Mikaela Testa said she hasn’t left her house in a week after being body-shamed by another model.

Earlier this month, fellow Australian influencer and OnlyFans model Kerri Gribble called Mikaela “fat” in a since-deleted Snapchat video.

After the two had met at an event, Kerri took to the social media app to give a “public service announcement” to her fans. In the clip, she declared that “social media is fake” and “Mikaela Testa is fat in person.”

Mikaela initially responded by brushing it off, as she uploaded a video in which she flaunted her figure, with audio that declared “I don’t give no f**ks.”

Article continues after ad

However, in an emotional TikTok video posted on December 17, the 22-year-old shared the real impact of Kerri’s words.

“I have not left the house in a week since that comment was made, because I don’t like what I look like and I don’t want to be seen by anyone,” she revealed.

“I struggled with an eating disorder between the ages of 16 to 21 and it was one of the reasons why I got my surgery because I thought it would fix whatever was wrong with my brain.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“The last thing that I wanted was for this to be resurfaced and brought back because I don’t know how to fix it.”

Article continues after ad

Many TikTok users slammed Kerri’s body-shaming remarks, and called for WhiteFox Boutique – a brand the model works with – to drop her.

In a statement to news.com.au, the brand said it was “no longer an affiliate” with Kerri.

Following the controversy, the influencer shared a written apology to her Instagram Stories, in which she admitted she never intended for the video to go public.

Kerri explained that she was surprised Mikaela “looked different in person” and that she did not consider calling someone “fat” to be an insult.

Mikaela stated in a comment under her video, that although she’s not “too accepting” of Kerri’s apology, she can “move forward and forgive her.”