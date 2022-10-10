TikToker locks delivery driver in gates for refusing to give parcel in viral video

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

A delivery driver had to climb over gates after a TikToker trapped him in her driveway for refusing to hand over her parcel.

In a viral TikTok video with 1.9 million views, the DPD driver was seen trying to escape the property of a furious customer who locked him in and demanded he hand her a parcel.

The delivery driver tried to climb a wooden fence using a dumpster, but when he realized the fence leads onto another back garden, he took the garbage can over to the property’s metal gates and proceeded to climb them instead.

During the video, the woman behind the camera is heard saying: “I’m never going to get my phone… you’re not going to let me see the phone no?”

She then tried to reach to take the parcel out of his pocket, but the driver told her: “Hey, hey hey. Get the f**k away from here.”

He then let her know that he’s fine with her filming the whole thing, even though she accused him of “stealing” her phone.

TikTok reacts to delivery driver trapped in driveway

Some people were divided as to who was in the wrong, as there seems to be context missing.

“There’s definitely more to this than she wants us to know. These parcels have strict instructions for delivery drivers,” one user commented.

“Something sus here,” another wrote, while a third said, “Half a story. Where’s the first part?”

The vast majority, however, slammed the customer for locking in the delivery driver.

“You’ve just committed a crime. Not him,” one commented. “She’s locked him in! Omg. Who does she think she is?” another wrote.

“Looks like she’s locked him he’s trying to get away.. so she’s the one in wrong from the look of it,” someone else shared.

Others suggested the TikToker did not have the correct ID or the wrong name on her passport, which is why she could have been refused delivery.