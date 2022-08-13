TikToker left in tears as man follows her during run to ask for phone number

A TikToker was left in tears after a man started chasing her during her run to ask for her number.

Lucy Holz shared a tearful video on TikTok, describing the terrifying moment, after she managed to escape the man.

She claimed that the stranger followed her during her run, and started chasing her, before asking for her number.

“I just had quite a scary experience on my run” she said in the video, as she wiped her tears.

“I was just going for a run on a public trail, I’d just started, and I ran past this guy, and he looked at me a bit weird. I didn’t think anything of it, then he overtakes me and stops right in front of me. He’s also not wearing running clothes at all, just regular street clothes.”

She continued: “As he runs past me, he looks at me again, and I think this is a little bit weird, I’m just going to keep an eye on him. It’s the middle of the day, I’ve passed heaps of other people. He started walking right in front of me, so I overtake him again because I’m running.”

As Holz started running, the man would then run after her to ask for her phone number.

“I don’t look at him at all, I say no, and keep going.” She said. “He falls back, but I reached the part of my run where I’d usually turn around and come back because I don’t know the neighborhood at all.”

The TikToker said she couldn’t turn around because of the unknown man, so she kept running until she ended up at an unfamiliar location. She said she might call someone to pick her up, as she appeared shaken up from the incident.

“It was really scary, and I’m so obviously not interested,” she said, “I’m running and wearing headphones. What a f**king piece of sh*t to come and do that, and ruin my run.”

Viewers react to TikToker’s terrifying ordeal

Many women, who have experienced similar harassment, commented on Holz’s video.

“Call the police! Something similar happened to me…they charged him and he’s being sentenced this month,” one viewer shared.

“It’s so scary when this happens! And I know they know it freaks us out. I’m so sorry this happened to you,” another viewer commented.

“For all you people that have never experienced this: it’s legit scary as hell!” someone else added.

The incident is undoubtedly familiar to many women, as according to Runner’s World, 60% of women surveyed said they have been harassed while running.

Lately, many women have shared their harassment stories on the social media app. Last month, a TikToker was left in tears after detailing her “terrifying” harassment working at a gas station.