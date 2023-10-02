TikToker’s “brilliant” response to catcaller has internet calling her a “genius”

A TikToker’s quick thinking resulted in a “brilliant” response to catcalling that many internet users are now claiming they will have to try themselves.

According to research by ILR and Hollaback!, 85 percent of women in the United States have already experienced some form of street harassment before the age of 17.

One of the most common forms of street harassment is catcalling, defined as unwelcome comments or sounds that are considered rude or derogatory.

When it comes to handling these unwanted remarks, there are multiple routes to take, from clapping back with an insult to simply ignoring the caller. And now, one TikToker has offered her viewers a “brilliant” comeback that has them swearing they’ll use it the next time they run into any unwanted attention.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

TikToker and model Daphne Berry, who goes by ‘berridaph’ on the platform, posted a video recounting the incident. She said, “This man just catcalled me at the front of a construction site.”

Not letting the man get away with harassment, Daphne yelled back, “Sorry, I don’t have any change.” Her quick thinking was met with laughter by the man’s coworkers, who then started “pointing” at the man and making him “feel so s***.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Her viewers called her response “genius,” one person writing, “I’m doing this next time.” Someone even gave their own suggestion, saying, “One of my [favorite] ones is telling them to say something funny when they tell me to smile. They always look weirdly confused.”

Article continues after ad

However, others pointed out that they wouldn’t feel safe clapping back at a catcaller; “I’d do this but I’m not ready to die.”

Another person said, “The way you say the story sounds wholesome. But the catcalling and general unwanted attention from men is so not.”

Article continues after ad

Check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.