TikTok’s Tabi Swiper explained: Woman goes viral as date steals her $1k shoes

If you’ve been across TikTok and social media in the last few days, you may have seen posts about the Tabi Swiper after a woman had her $1,000 shoes stolen by a Tinder date. Here’s everything we know.

Despite starting life out as a platform for creatives to share their art, dance routines, and other bits of creativity, TikTok has become an everyday social media outlet for many others.

The short-form video app has now become a go-to for many users who want to give an insight into their daily lives or, more often than not, share horror stories from their dating lives and just general things that have happened around them.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Well, in the case of TikToker Lex (nextlevellexuss), she had a disastrous moment with a Tinder date who stole her $1,000 Martin Margiela Mary Jane Tabis in what is now being called the ‘Tabi Swiper’ story. Here’s what you need to know.

What happened with the Tabi Swiper on TikTok?

Lex first went viral on TikTok back on September 2nd, as she put out a warning to women in New York City about a man named Joshua who she had gone on a date with.

Article continues after ad

The TikToker revealed that, after their date, she invited the man back to her apartment and they got into a conversation about fashion – specifically the Tabi shoes. Fast forward to the morning and after he’d left, Lex realized something was missing from her shoe rack.

Article continues after ad

“I go to Tinder to message him, unmatched! Gone! And I’m like, oh no, this bitch stole my fucking shoes,” she said, putting a call for any information about him. “I go to the call log and he literally deleted the history of the call, so I can’t find his number.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

A number of commenters called the guy “sinister” for what had unfolded, while others noted they’d also had interactions with him.

As a result, Lex managed to get his information from someone who’d come across the videos and knew his details on Instagram. That was when she discovered that the man had gifted the shoes to his girlfriend and Joshua offered her $1,000 for what had happened.

Article continues after ad

Thankfully, things ended up getting ironed out and, after another update, Lex was able to retrieve her shoes from Joshua.

Article continues after ad

The whole thing has sparked a whole host of jokes and memes on social media, with many parodying the situation and others claiming to protect their shoes from dates they bring over.

Though, it’s just another warning to be careful on the internet. While you might want to steal someone’s heart, they just want your shoes.