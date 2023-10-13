TikToker warns women to exercise caution after she’s tracked home with AirPods

A TikToker was left “shaking” after being tracked home using AirPods. Now she’s warning women to always “pay attention” to their surroundings.

With advancements in technology, tracking lost devices has proven a necessity for many — especially when it comes to small and easily misplaced products such as AirPods.

However, some are finding ways to utilize these tracking features for purposes not intended, such as stalking people.

One TikToker found this out after getting a notification that her current location could be seen by the owner of AirPods she was allegedly now in possession of. And she claims this is not the first time she’s been tracked.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Dani, who goes by ‘danisodope’ on TikTok, posted a video sharing her experience on the platform in a bid to warn other women to exercise caution and “pay attention” to their surroundings.

Showing the notification she’d received from Apple, Dani revealed that the AirPods had already been “seen” with her for three and a half hours before she was informed.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“After getting the notification I was able to zoom in and look at the map of where I was being tracked,” Dani said. “I literally was tracked all the way from my sister’s house to the store and back.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Previously this year, Dani encountered a similar situation in which she alleged an AirTag on her license plate was used to track her location.

Although she has since turned her location off, Dani admitted she is “furious” and still shaking after finding out that a second device had been used to track her. She said, “I feel like I’m going to have to seriously defend myself because I can’t find that AirPod.”

“Ladies, ya’ll got to be careful out here,” Dani advised her viewers. “Be aware of your surroundings, get your face off that f phone when you’re walking out.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Dani did contact the police about the device attached to her, but they have yet to locate it. We’ll be sure to keep you updated and in the meantime, check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.