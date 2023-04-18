Woman goes viral after escaping “creepy” man following her during run

A TikToker went viral after escaping a “creepy” man that was allegedly following her during her run for over a mile and a half.

Content creator Lacie (lacie_kraatz) recorded a video of herself informing women to be aware of their surroundings, while a stranger was walking a few feet behind her.

“Hello, I’m just making this video so that women are a little bit more aware of them. See the gentleman behind me? Yeah, this is what this video is about,” she began, pointing to the unknown man.

Lacie revealed that during her run, the man was ahead of her, running in the opposite direction. However, she said things got suspicious when he allegedly “waited” and “stopped in the middle of the trail just to get behind” her

Woman gets followed by unknown man during run

But as soon as she continued her walk, the stranger got “in front of” her. “He just keeps doing a peek like this behind him, over and over again,” she said. “And yes, I went a different way on the trail just to give him the benefit of the doubt.”

Lacie even ran through a red light to create distance, and he allegedly followed suit. In the clip, the man appeared to be running behind her as she sped up.

The TikToker added that she wanted to “do three miles,” but had to cut her run short because “creepy men just had to be creepy f**king men today.”

“If, for a minute, you feel like someone’s following you – odds are it’s probably happening,” she concluded in the video, which went viral with 3.7 million views on TikTok.

In a follow-up clip, Lacie said that she ended up walking through someone’s backyard to escape the man, and that he did not see where she lived.

“I’m so happy you’re safe, but this terrifies me for my daughters,” one viewer commented. “In broad daylight too. These people are insane. We are never safe,” another shared.

“Don’t ever go home when this happens. Go to a busy public area and call a ride,” someone advised. “Some people saying police stations, I also say if there is a firehouse nearby that’s a good place to pitstop and spook away a stalker,” another added.

