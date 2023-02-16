TikToker Joey Swoll blasts influencer mocking man unable to pay for date at Chili’s

TikToker Joey Swoll has uploaded a video blasting another influencer who was mocking a man after hearing he was unable to pay for an item his date wanted while eating at Chili’s.

Fitness TikToker Joey Swoll is one of the most positive accounts on the short-form video app, with every single one of his videos featuring him telling others to be better human beings inside and outside of the gym.

Most recently, he went viral after calling out a female Twitch streamer for posting a video where she claimed to be the victim — which has since been deleted.

Now, Joey is viral yet again, this time blasting another influencer for mocking a man who he overheard was unable to pay for an item his date wanted while eating at Chili’s.

In the stitched video posted by Joey, you can see another TikToker had uploaded a video showing a man who appears to be an Instagram influencer, with the hashtag #MessieCee in the description.

In it, the man mocked someone close by claiming that he had overheard the person tell his date that he “didn’t have enough money” to buy an item off the menu that they asked for.

Joey Swoll had a fair bit of words to say regarding the situation, putting the influencer on blast in the process.

“This video is so sad, so disappointing to see. Times are hard for a lot of people. There are a lot of people who can’t afford to go out to eat tonight,” he said.

“You had to say this so loud because you intentionally want that man to hear you, you want to shame him. And then you go post that online? For what? So people can make fun of him? So you can feel good about yourself?”

Joey added: “I can’t believe people think this is okay to do to another human being today. You need to do better. Mind your own f*cking business.”

Shortly after it was uploaded, Joey’s video response went viral with thousands of people agreeing with his statements.

The influencer has yet to respond to Swoll’s comments, but we’ll be sure to update if he does. In the meantime, head over to our entertainment section for more news.