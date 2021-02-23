 TikToker goes viral for "winning" dumbest ever tattoo contest - Dexerto
TikToker goes viral for “winning” dumbest ever tattoo contest

Published: 23/Feb/2021 20:59

by Virginia Glaze
TikTok: @wakaflockafloccare / Unsplash.com: Julian Wan, @julianwan

An unfortunate TikToker has gone viral after claiming she unofficially won the platform’s “dumbest tattoo” contest, thanks to getting some ink that has earned an entirely new meaning amid the current health crisis.

Whether it be an inspiring quote, a meaningful symbol, or even aesthetically beautiful artwork, people decide to decorate their bodies with tattoos for a wide variety of reasons.

However, one TikToker’s unique tattoo has made for a seriously awkward situation, thanks to the ongoing debates surrounding mask-wearing in some countries due to global health concerns.

The issue began when TikToker “wakaflockafloccare” decided to get a tattoo with a quote that initially inspired her to be herself, rather than putting on a fake persona. The message reads: “Courageously and radically refuse to wear a mask” — a phrase that, ironically, boasts a highly controversial meaning these days.

Man wearing surgical mask
Unsplash.com: Corina Rainer, @corinarainer
A TikToker’s tattoo about being true to herself now has a different meaning amid the current global health crisis.

In response to another TikToker’s video asking users, “What’s the dumbest tattoo you’ve ever gotten?” she had a hilarious answer: “I’m just gonna go ahead and let you guys know that I won.”

“I wanted it for a couple years,” the TikToker explained. “It basically means, like, being true to yourself and real, and not, like, pretending to be something you’re not.”

While this sentiment would obviously not be most people’s choice for a tattoo these days, the TikToker revealed that she’d gotten her ink done on March 4, 2020, just before health restrictions and social distancing went into place.

@wakaflockafloccar##stitch with @hannanicbic I could NOT have had worse timing. ##fyp ##foryoupage ##tattoo ##worsttattoo ##winner P.S. I’m not anti-mask I promise 🤦🏻‍♀️♬ original sound – wakaflockafloccare

Unsurprisingly, the video has amassed a huge amount of buzz since being uploaded just a day ago, gaining over 1 million views and 215,000 likes — as well as a slew of sympathetic (and hilarious) comments.

“I’m so sorry that the context of your tattoo literally changed overnight after you got it!” one user wrote.

“Well, you have a great attitude about it,” another commented. “May I suggest adding a line? ‘Hindsight is 2020!’”

Commenters on mask Tattoo
TikTok: @wakaflockaflocare
Commenters were quick to offer some creative suggestions to improve the TikToker’s unfortunate tattoo.

The TikToker clarified that she is not part of any anti-health movement and “could NOT have had worse timing.” While there’s no word yet on if she’ll edit the quote with some creative qualifiers, as suggested by commenters, her situation makes for a unique — and quite humorous — moment in history.

TikTok star Josh Richards and Mark Wahlberg launch Gen Z production company

Published: 23/Feb/2021 19:44

by Virginia Glaze
Josh Richards Mark Wahlberg create new Gen Z production company
YouTube: Josh Richards / GQ

Josh Richards

Sway House member and social media star Josh Richards has partnered up with actor and producer Mark Wahlberg to kick off his very own Gen Z-centric media production company.

Josh Richards is no newbie when it comes to content creation and amassing a large audience; the social media star has garnered over 2.4 million subscribers on YouTube alone, scoring another 24 million followers on his primary platform, TikTok.

However, it seems that the personality behind the smartphone screen is transitioning to broader horizons after partnering with none other than actor Mark Wahlberg’s Unrealistic Ideas production company.

Together, these two giants are forming another media production company with a focus on Gen Z viewers. Dubbed CrossCheck studios, this company aims to “cater to Gen Z content creators across all sectors of entertainment” and is “focused on becoming the premier venue for internet-native creatives.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Josh Richards (@joshrichards)

Whether or not Richards’ production company will launch full-fledged movies and tv shows remains to be seen, but it has already “put together a full slate of material” and is even “actively scouting new projects.”

“This is a real passion project for me that I’m going to pour my heart and soul into,” Richards said of his new venture. “We’re going to have a lot of fun along the way and build something great together. I would like to thank Mark, Lev and Archie for believing in a 19-year-old from a small town in Ontario. Now, let’s get to work.”

“I am impressed with Josh and all of the things he’s already accomplished,” Wahlberg commented. “We are looking forward to being in business with him and joining forces with CrossCheck Studios.”

With the likes of Charli D’Amelio and her family scoring their very own reality show on Hulu and rumors of Addison Rae potentially creating a song with Nicki Minaj, Richards’ newest partnership marks yet another huge milestone for internet-based content creators moving into the mainstream limelight.

Exactly what kind of content Richards’ company will put out remains to be seen, but it’s certainly exciting to imagine young innovators taking the reigns for a new generation of media.