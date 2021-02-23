TikToker goes viral for "winning" dumbest ever tattoo contest - Dexerto

An unfortunate TikToker has gone viral after claiming she unofficially won the platform’s “dumbest tattoo” contest, thanks to getting some ink that has earned an entirely new meaning amid the current health crisis.

Whether it be an inspiring quote, a meaningful symbol, or even aesthetically beautiful artwork, people decide to decorate their bodies with tattoos for a wide variety of reasons.

However, one TikToker’s unique tattoo has made for a seriously awkward situation, thanks to the ongoing debates surrounding mask-wearing in some countries due to global health concerns.

The issue began when TikToker “wakaflockafloccare” decided to get a tattoo with a quote that initially inspired her to be herself, rather than putting on a fake persona. The message reads: “Courageously and radically refuse to wear a mask” — a phrase that, ironically, boasts a highly controversial meaning these days.

In response to another TikToker’s video asking users, “What’s the dumbest tattoo you’ve ever gotten?” she had a hilarious answer: “I’m just gonna go ahead and let you guys know that I won.”

“I wanted it for a couple years,” the TikToker explained. “It basically means, like, being true to yourself and real, and not, like, pretending to be something you’re not.”

While this sentiment would obviously not be most people’s choice for a tattoo these days, the TikToker revealed that she’d gotten her ink done on March 4, 2020, just before health restrictions and social distancing went into place.

Unsurprisingly, the video has amassed a huge amount of buzz since being uploaded just a day ago, gaining over 1 million views and 215,000 likes — as well as a slew of sympathetic (and hilarious) comments.

Read More: Joe Rogan reveals one change he wants on Spotify

“I’m so sorry that the context of your tattoo literally changed overnight after you got it!” one user wrote.

“Well, you have a great attitude about it,” another commented. “May I suggest adding a line? ‘Hindsight is 2020!’”

The TikToker clarified that she is not part of any anti-health movement and “could NOT have had worse timing.” While there’s no word yet on if she’ll edit the quote with some creative qualifiers, as suggested by commenters, her situation makes for a unique — and quite humorous — moment in history.