TikToker goes viral for looking like Trisha Paytas & Tana Mongeau at the same time

A TikToker is going viral for looking like an uncanny mixture between YouTube stars Trisha Paytas and Tana Mongeau — and we’re not sure how to feel about it.

Trisha and Tana are both huge names in the world of social media, and not without reason; Paytas has been creating content on YouTube for some time, gaining notoriety for filming herself sobbing on her kitchen floor and eating takeout in her car while rambling about various topics.

Mongeau also boasts a notable presence online, and is best known for her chaotic storytime videos and over-the-top vlogs with friends (not to mention the whirlwind that was TanaCon).

Both stars have gone on to start their own podcasts, and have even appeared on an episode of Tana’s ‘Cancelled’ series together, to great acclaim — but this isn’t the only time a combination of the two blondes has resulted in a viral moment.

In fact, a TikToker is gaining steam online after people noticed that she looks a bit like Tana and Trisha, depending on the angle… and we have to admit that it’s pretty uncanny.

Going by the handle ‘Tanamongeau2,’ the TikToker — named Jazymn Forrest — has uploaded a video that shows herself lip syncing to audio from one of Tana’s videos, and you’d almost believe it was her if you didn’t think too hard about it.

While it’s true that Forrest does look like a shocking combo of both influencers, it seems that much of the internet feels she’s more of a dead ringer for Tana than a Trisha lookalike. The TikToker responded to this comment in a video, claiming that she’d love to collab with either of them — and we’re so here for it.

“I think Trisha Paytas and Tana are both pretty,” Forrest claimed. “I’ve watched Trisha for longer, like ten years or something, like since she was addicted to fake tan. And hopefully, me and her can collab.”

Both Tana and Trish have yet to comment on their unexpected doppelganger, but if they do, fans can bet it will be a hilarious interaction that could very well result in a collaboration between all three personalities.