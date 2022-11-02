TikToker goes viral confronting boyfriend who cheated on her twice

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

A TikToker went viral after recording herself confronting her now ex-boyfriend who cheated on her twice.

In a video with over 2.6 million views, Emma Steffon (emsteffon) got out of her car to confront the boyfriend about alleged cheating.

“My first love really cheated on me TWICE,” she captioned the 33-second clip. “Shoutout to Jenna for being a homie.”

Emma recorded herself approaching her then-boyfriend as he stood outside of a building with a phone in his hand.

“Ladies, you’re gonna like this one,” she said to the camera, with mascara tear stains on her cheeks. She then proceeded to ask him who “Jenna from Bowling Green” was.

Her boyfriend stood there speechless, not knowing what to say. “She sent me everything today. What happened? Wanna tell me?” the TikToker questioned him.

The boyfriend, who appeared uncomfortable, simply said, “Nah” to which Emma replied, “Yeah, I bet not,” before the video cut.

TikTok users in the comments loved the way Emma confronted the cheater.

“The mascara lol she went from crying to full on villain mode love it,” one user wrote. “Sis did not come to play, side tongue to the teeth ready to SWING,” another added.

“The grin walking up to him was so satisfying. Get what you deserve and lose this fool. Rooting for you and your growth from here!” a third commented.

Others expressed their sympathies for the content creator.

“Even though everyone is dragging him, it doesn’t ease the pain of betrayal. I’m sorry he did this to you,” someone shared.

In another video, Emma explained that he was her first boyfriend in high school and they were saving up to buy a house.

“Days are up and down recently. Lots of things happening at once,” she wrote in the caption. “The support on this platform has been monumental to my growth. Spreading nothing but love.”