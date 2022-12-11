TikToker finds out dad isn’t her biological father after stranger tells her to get DNA test

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at kawter.abed@dexerto.com

A TikToker discovered her dad isn’t her biological father after getting a text message from a stranger urging her to get a DNA test.

In a viral video with 11 million views, content creator Lane explained that she received a message from an unknown number last year, telling her to take an Ancestry.com test.

“And I think it’s fake, I FaceTime my friend, and I’m like, ‘Listen to this,'” she recalled in the clip. “And she’s like, ‘I swear my gut is telling me this is real. You need to respond.’ So I respond, and then they write me back.”

Article continues after ad

The TikToker said the text conversation left her shocked, and that the stranger made a “burner account on Facebook” to message her and her husband about the DNA test.

“They would not provide me with any sort of proof that this was real, and, obviously, I called my mom immediately, saying, ‘What the f**k,'” she added.

Her mother eventually confessed that she had an affair with a 25-year-old man while she was in college at age 35. She admitted the man who raised Lane was not her biological father.

“I almost fell off my f**king chair,” the TikToker recalled. “It was a one-time thing, but he even saw her on campus and said, ‘Is that mine?’ and she denied it.”

Article continues after ad

Frustrated, Lane immediately ordered an Ancestry test, and received her results six weeks later. “I find out that, yes, this man is my father. So I message him immediately, and he lives in California. He’s British. What the f**k?

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“He said my mom sent him a Christmas card when I was two years old, saying my name in it and that he’s googled my name ever since. In 2007, my name popped up, and he saw a picture of me, and he knew immediately that I was his daughter.”

Lane’s father emailed her mother to get in contact with her, but she “threatened him” and said to “leave them alone” and never contact them again. “So what did he do? He followed me on social media my entire life,” Lane said.

Article continues after ad

She then posted a side-by-side photo of her and her biological father, writing, “I’m telling you this picture freaked me the f**k out.”

In another video, she explained that it wasn’t her biological dad who sent the text messages, but his nephew, who was in a similar experience. She also revealed that she’d cut her mom out of her life.

Lane shared in a recent update that the father who raised her now knows she isn’t his biological daughter “One of my sisters who I’m estranged with, immediately told him. So, I don’t know what his reaction was,” she said.

Article continues after ad

“I can only imagine he was just as devastated as me, but then there is also the fact that between him and [me], not a lot changes,” she said. “I just feel like I have two dads now, which is a good thing.”