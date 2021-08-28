TikToker DigitalPrincxss responds after mugshot goes viral following alleged arrest

TikTok star Marissa ‘Digital Princxss’ Cloutier has responded after her alleged mugshot went viral on social media after she was reportedly arrested.

Digital Princxss is a TikToker, YouTuber, and Twitch streamer who has garnered quite a large following online. Her TikTok has over two million followers, and her Twitch page currently has over 60k followers.

She previously went viral for being sued by Nintendo over her old username, which was ‘Pokeprincxss’. The video she made on YouTube about the incident blew up, netting over 200k views.

Was Digitalprincxss arrested?

According to court documents and a mugshot that surfaced online on August 27, Digitalprincxss was allegedly arrested after leaving her child alone. The documents claim neighbors became worried and the authorities were phoned and from there, an arrest was made.

Why is @digitalprincxss trying so hard 2 cover up that she was arrested for leaving her son home alone while she went out with friends and her neighbors found him alone and crying #marissacloutier #pokeprincxss #digitalprincxss stop letting rich people cover up their shitty doing pic.twitter.com/7vqDwGbFDQ — allison ™️ (@animetxtties) August 27, 2021

After the arrest went viral, Digitalprincxss made a TikTok responding to the situation, saying, “Hi guys I just wanted to come on here and say I do see your comments, I do see your concerns. I am not trying to hide or avoid the situation. For those of you who know how legal stuff works legally, I am only allowed to say so much regarding it.”

She was released the same day of the alleged arrest according to the documents, and her court follow-up date is reportedly scheduled for September 27.