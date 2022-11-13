TikToker calls out best friend for uninviting him to wedding because he’s gay

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

A TikToker went viral after claiming his best friend of seven years uninvited him to her wedding because he’s gay.

In his video, Devin Valeno (devinvaleno) said his longtime best friend called him to ask him not to “wear makeup or anything girly” to the wedding, as it might make her family members “uncomfortable.”

“I was a little bit taken aback by this,” he recalled in the clip, which has amassed a whopping 5.1 million views. “And I just was like, whatever, it’s your special day. Of course I’ll do that.”

Devin said his friend then thanked him and they hung up. The content creator admitted that his feelings were hurt by her request, but he thought that was the end of it.

TikToker and his boyfriend respond to being uninvited

However, the TikToker was deeply shocked when he received another call, in which his best friend told him she talked to her dad and they’d decided that “maybe [he] shouldn’t show up to the wedding at all.”

“Just having you and your boyfriend here, and you guys being gay and all, it would really make my family uncomfortable,” he claimed the bride-to-be told him.

Devin got emotional at this point, and suggested maybe they shouldn’t be friends anymore because “an ally of mine is supposed to be an ally of the whole community.”

His friend apparently agreed, saying she doesn’t want to be around that “type of energy anyways.” Devin said he “sat there and cried” once they hung up.

“Not only did she disappoint me, but she is disappointing the entire gay community,” he continued. “It’s 2022, and people will still just throw you out like you’re not sh*t just because of the fact that you’re gay.”

In the comments, many TikTok users offered Devin their support and condolences.

“This breaks my heart. I am so sorry to hear this kind of human being entered your world,” one wrote. “True supporters are here for you!”

“She was never a friend. You’re better off without someone like that,” another added.

“I’m so sorry this happened,” a third commented. “She would have been so lucky to have a friend like you at her wedding.”