TikToker faces backlash after wearing white dress to friend’s wedding

A TikToker has been slammed after revealing she was going to wear a white dress to her friend’s wedding, but others have defender her choice of outfit.

Content creator Lacey-Jade Christie went viral on the short-form app after sharing what she was wearing to the wedding.

In a video with over 331,000 views, she showed off a low-cut white dress with long sleeves, which she planned to wear to her friend’s big day.

Generally, wedding guests who wear a white dress are often seen as trying to upstage the bride, and it’s widely known as a color to avoid.

While Lacey-Jade was clearly proud of her look, TikTok users weren’t quite as convinced that her white dress was appropriate to wear to someone else’s wedding.

“This is satire right?” one user questioned. “It’s beautiful but I don’t really think it’s appropriate for a wedding,” another wrote.

“Never wear white to wedding unless you’re the bride!” a third added.

“I’m not even concerned about how low cut it is… but white? you decided to wear white to a wedding?” someone else commented.

In response to the critics, Lacey-Jade explained in another video that the wedding she attended was between two women, and it wasn’t a “traditional” wedding.

“This wedding in question actually had two brides, and one was wearing ruby red and the other was wearing emerald green,” she said.

Lacey-Jade also insisted she’d asked the brides beforehand to make sure none of the bridesmaids were wearing white, so that she knew she wouldn’t be dressed inappropriate on the day.

She finished her video by stating that not all weddings are the same, as she said: “Not every wedding is going to fit your idea of what a wedding should look like, and that’s part of the fun of it. Put your outdated views back in your head.”