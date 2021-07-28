TikToker Anthony Barajas on life support after movie theater shooting

TikTok sensation Anthony Barajas (@itsanthonymichael) has been seriously injured after he was shot in a movie theatre on July 27. Officers told CBS that the influencer is “on life support.” His companion, 18 year-old Rylee Goodrich, died in the shooting.

At such a young age, Anthony charmed almost one-million people with his lifestyle-based TikTok content. Talking about everything from families to heartbreak, he quickly developed a loyal fanbase.

The TikToker was shot during a 9:35pm showing of ‘The Forever Purge.’ Theater employee Kailyn Dillon said none of the staff members present at the time “heard the gunshot.” Police have not yet stated the suspected motive of the shooting, or whether it was a targeted attack.

iHeartMedia reporter Malik Earnest tweeted an image of “his friend, Anthony Barajas.” He urged witnesses to come forward, providing them with an anonymous number for Corona PD. He closed his statement by telling his followers to “check on your friends… (they) could be on the verge of making a bad choice.”

My friend, Anthony Barajas, 19, is on life support after he and a friend were shot in a movie theater in Corona, California. Rylee Goodrich, 18, died on scene. You never really expect a loved one could fall victim to gun violence, despite its ongoing prevalence in our nation. pic.twitter.com/vhmX3J5I9H — Malik Earnest (@MalikEarnest) July 28, 2021

Anthony’s mom, Julie Barajas, has set up a GoFundMe in his name. She said, “there are tough times ahead. Please donate to our medical funds.” While speaking of her son, Julie emphasized; “Anthony was the light of so many people’s lives.”

Fans reacted to news of the shooting

Fans have been sending messages of support to Anthony and his family. “Praying for Anthony today,” one Twitter user said.

Praying for Anthony today 🙏 #anthonybarajas — melinachazathanasi (@melchazathanasi) July 28, 2021

“Please donate to my best friend’s family as they are going through a horrible tragedy,” Tweeted a family friend before sharing the GoFundMe.

Please donate to my best friends family as they are going through a horrible tragedy❤️ anything helps! Anthony Barajas https://t.co/eCOLCRYXRL — bri (@briannapearsonn) July 28, 2021

‘Vampire Diaries’ actor Daniel Newman sent condolences to the star. “So sad and terrible,” he said.

So sad & terrible! Anthony Barajas known online as itsanthonymichael TikTok star wounded, friend killed in shooting during 'The Forever Purge' screening https://t.co/x2Ry3Gzy7T — Daniel Newmaη (@DanielNewman) July 28, 2021

