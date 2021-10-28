How to make TikTok’s viral ‘pancake cereal’

TikTok’s popular ‘pancake cereal’ is making a comeback on the app after it blew up last year, and many are attempting to recreate the hugely viral recipe.

TikTok is the place to go to find short-form content about anything from storytimes to viral dances, and it also happens to be an amazing place to find an array of simple recipes that have taken the internet by storm.

From the insanely popular feta pasta to spooky Halloween-themed recipes, TikTok has seen it all, and one of people’s favorite recipes to go viral on the app to date is ‘pancake cereal.’

Pancake cereal is exactly what it sounds like: Regular pancake batter cooked into extra tiny pancakes and put in a bowl, the same way you would with cereal. Some even go the whole way and pair theirs with milk.

This trend originally went viral in 2020, when thousands of people were attempting to recreate the delicious-looking treat.

With a whole new load of users who have joined the app over the past year looking for new viral recipes to try, it looks like it could be making a comeback.

Pancake cereal recipe

Making pancake cereal is, fortunately, not a particularly difficult process, and chances are you’ll already have all the ingredients in your kitchen cupboard. As TikToker caughtsnackin explains, the ingredients you will need are:

50g plain flour

1 egg

150ml whole milk

Extras (additional milk, chocolate, syrup, candy, etc.)

To make the treat, you will need to:

Whisk the flour, egg, and milk together to make the batter. Pour your batter into a bottle with a nozzle to make the process easier. Heat up a non-stick pan on a medium to low heat, and use the bottle to pour out small blobs of the batter into the pan. Cook and flip until both sides are golden brown. Put your tiny pancakes in a bowl, and then add any additional ingredients you’d like, such as syrup, chocolate, marshmallows and more. Some even decide to go down the classic cereal route and pair it with milk.

With this recipe making a comeback after its viral stint last year, it’s the perfect time to give it a go if you haven’t tried it already.