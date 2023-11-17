What is a “Burr Basket” on TikTok? Everything you need to make one this winter

One of the biggest trends for the 2023 holiday season is called a ‘Burr Basket.’ But what exactly is a Burr Basket, and how do you make one? Here’s everything to know.

Spooky season has left the chat, and the winter holidays are officially here!

With temperatures cooling down and snow on the horizon, folks are looking forward to spending time with their families and celebrating the season in style — and one of the most popular ways of doing so is making a ‘Burr Basket.’

You might remember the famous ‘Boo Basket’ trend that took over TikTok during the Halloween season, and the Burr Basket is definitely a similar fad. Here’s everything you need to know to make your own.

Unsplash.com: Laura Gomez The ‘Burr Basket’ is the latest holiday-themed activity taking over TikTok.

What is a “Burr Basket” or “Jingle Basket” on TikTok?

Much like the famous ‘Boo Basket,’ a ‘Burr Basket’ is basically just a winter version of an Easter Basket.

Instead of stuffing chocolate bunnies in a pastel handbasket, a Burr Basket is generally filled with cozier items like a scented candle, fluffy house slippers, a mug, and a yummy treat.

A Burr Basket can be thought of like a Christmas Stocking — something you’d put a few smaller items in to gift to a friend or family member.

The Burr Basket hashtag is going viral all over TikTok, boasting over 79 million views at the time of writing as users pour in with their own takes on this new holiday tradition.

For example, one TikToker’s husband gave her a Burr Basket filled with a stuffed gingerbread man, a few chocolate candies, Chanel perfume, a scented candle, and even a tumbler for her daily coffee.

Another TikToker made his wife a Burr Basket filled with reindeer slippers, several pairs of fuzzy socks, a soft blanket, and a scented candle, along with some hot cocoa mix and a decorative mug.

How to make a ‘Burr Basket’ this holiday season

If you’re curious about making a ‘Burr Basket’ for your loved one, don’t worry — it’s pretty simple!

Step 1. Find a basket: Ideally, you want to nab a holiday-themed basket if you can find one. Anything with red and green coloring should work, but it’s up to you! Get creative; a bucket or bag could work, too!

Step 2: Fill up your basket with goodies: Below, we’ve outlined just a few items that most TikTokers have been putting in their Burr Baskets. The theme should be “cozy,” so anything soft, anything that smells good, or anything that might make the giftee feel at ease is definitely the way to go here.

Fluffy themed blankets

Decorative mug or tumbler

Hot chocolate mix

Candy

Stuffed animal or plushie

House slippers

Fuzzy socks

A personalized note wishing the giftee a happy holiday season

These are just a few ideas for creating your own ‘Burr Basket,’ which can be easily assembled with a short trip to the dollar store and a bit of creativity. It’s a fun take on an old-school holiday tradition, and one that TikTok is going gaga over.

