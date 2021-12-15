How to get your 2021 Twitch Recap

Twitch Recaps are back for 2021, providing both streamers and viewers a complete summary of their viewing habits, and how they engaged with the platform. However, a couple of extra steps might be required to get your Twitch Recap.

The Twitch Recap will tell you things like who you watched most, which emotes you used most, how many messages you sent, and more. For streamers, there will be stats for their followers, viewership, and other growth metrics.

The Twitch Recap is similar to what music streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music provide for their users, giving a breakdown of who you listened to most.

Advertisement

Whether you are a streamer or just a chat lurker, here’s how to get your very own Twitch Recap for 2021.

How to get Twitch Recap (2021)

The recaps are sent out by email to whatever email address is used for your Twitch account. However, if you haven’t got your email yet, it could be for a couple of reasons.

Read More: Twitch permabans IShowSpeed after sexist outburst

Twitch confirmed on December 15 that Twitch Recaps would be sent out soon, but they may not all come at once, so yours might be delivered later than others.

The other reason could be your personal Twitch email preferences, which you may need to update.

How to receive Twitch Recap email

Log in to Twitch Go to settings, then the Notifications tab Under “By Email,” scroll to the bottom of the list Enable ‘Marketing’ emails You should receive your Twitch Recap when it is ready

Streamer or Viewer recap?

Another issue that some users have found is that they are sent a viewer recap instead of a streamer recap, or the other way round.

Advertisement

It is unclear if Twitch will send two emails if you are both a streamer and a viewer, or simply choose one. Some have also speculated that only streamers that are Twitch affiliates or partners will get the streamer recap.

You may also want to check your spam folder, just in case your email provider has flagged the Twitch email as unwanted junk!