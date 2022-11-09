TikTok mom under fire for taking son to Hooters for his birthday

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

A mother is facing the wrath of the TikTok comment section for a viral clip showing off her son celebrating his birthday at Hooters.

It’s normal to see families celebrate birthdays at restaurants, but Hooters isn’t exactly what many consider to be the most family-friendly place in the world for a five-year-old and the internet is letting one mom know it.

In a viral TikTok clip, user ‘darbyallison19’ showed off her son having the time of his life at Hooters with scantly-clad waitresses gathering around to celebrate with him.

After dressing the kid up like a bird with a paper beak and trays for wings, the waitresses began chanting for the birthday boy as the whole restaurant cheered them on in delight.

TikTok slams mom for humiliating son with Hooters birthday

In the replies to the TikTok, many users piled on the mother for taking her son to the controversial restaurant and “forcing sexualized stuff.”

“Who brings a child to Hooters?” one concerned viewer asked.

“Why they gotta humiliate the poor kid like that?” another pondered.

(click here if TikTok fails to load)

Some even took issue with the makeshift bird outfit, joking that it was the boy’s “villain origin story” and he would grow up to become Batman’s bird nemesis The Penguin.

However, some viewers felt the opposite, praising the mom for giving her son what they felt was a good birthday. “Bros living every kid’s dream,” one supporter applauded.

The mother also revealed that both of his parents were on board with the Hooters trip, commenting it was “all good” between them.

Since being uploaded, the clip has gone mega-viral, receiving a nice 6.9M views and over 5,000 comments debating the birthday bash, proving that this discussion is far from settled.

How the family will be able to top this for the boy’s sixth birthday, however, remains a mystery.