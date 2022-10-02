TikToker goes viral exposing Hooters customer taking photos of waitresses

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

A TikToker and Hooters server went viral after exposing a male customer for taking photos of other waitresses.

In a viral TikTok video, Hooters server and professional MMA fighter Lydia said she was working when she noticed a customer taking pictures of waitresses without their permission.

“This guy wants to come into Hooters and just take pictures of girls without asking, so Imma make you feel uncomfortable, too,” she said, before pointing the camera at the customer.

“We all uncomfortable now. My flash on. We all uncomfortable now, huh?” she said, zooming in on the customer, who was visibly embarrassed after being exposed.

“Now everyone feels weird,” Lydia captioned the video, which has amassed a whopping 1.1 million views.

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

TikTok reacts to Hooters waitress exposing customer

TikTok users supported the waitress for clapping back at the customer for being inappropriate.

“This that dark feminine energy we all need,” one user wrote.

“He could’ve literally just asked for a picture. If I was at his table the second-hand embarrassment would make me leave,” another commented.

“Bro’s face turning red like his shirt,” a third added.

“I would do the same thing if someone is recording me!” someone else shared.

Numerous reports have shown that restaurant waitresses get frequently harassed on the job. Servers at Hooters and other “breastaurants” have also reported other negative consequences of their work.

“We found that waitresses working in restaurants that sexually objectified their employees were more likely to experience a host of negative interactions with customers, ranging from unwanted advances to lewd comments,” write Dawn Szymanski and Chandra Feltman for The Conversation.

“They were also far more likely to internalize cultural standards of beauty, experience symptoms of depression, and were more likely to be dissatisfied with their job.”